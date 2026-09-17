I Don’t Know If I Can Watch Drew On Another TV Show After Hating On His Big Brother Performance. The Hook?

By all accounts, Drew from Big Brother seems like a pretty nice guy. He gets along with everyone in the Season 28 house –except Yash, but that’s a complicated story – and has been able to play the middle for the majority of the show ’s run on the 2026 TV schedule . It’s a skill, for sure, and it’s made Drew a memorable TV personality, but I really kind of hate watching him because I feel like I know exactly how he’ll handle every situation before it plays out. So, when I found out he had another TV show in the pipeline, my immediate reaction was: “Can I even dive into this?” There’s one hook that’s reeling me in, however.

OK I May Check Drew Out On His Other Show, Despite Being A Hater

(Image credit: CBS)

Despite Big Brother disqualifying some people in the past for appearing on reality shows while the CBS series is airing, Drew Campbell will be on a Netflix series that premieres on September 23. The premise somehow makes Big Brother’s oddball challenges look tame, as it’s called Wonka’s The Golden Ticket, and will feature groups competing to “survive” the Wonka factory.

Listen, I know Drew is pretty popular with viewers. I see comments online and know his Time Capsule rankings etc. I also can see why people think he’s good TV, and he's competed decently well with his in-the-middle strategy. But I hate all his flirting with Melody. I hate his hair obsession. I disliked his HOA, and again I feel like I know where he's going at any given moment. I’m no Big Brother expert, but I just dislike his gameplay choices, even when he is sometimes fun to watch, like when he kept being athletic-as-heck in the recent water challenge but still couldn’t manage to land any water in his cowboy hat.

As a sidebar, I also think it’s telling that my favorite villain moment this season so far was when Taylor stole Drew’s hairbrush.

However, having said all of this, there is one thing reeling me in. After watching a mopey-eyed drew try to get in good with Melody all season long on Big Brother, Wonka’s The Golden Ticket showrunner told EW the man will be competing with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa on the series. The pair are allegedly only seen “briefly” as they don’t land “the golden ticket." Beyond the fact I would not be committing to other episodes, I wonder what Drew is like with a real-life girlfriend. I want to see what he’s like when he’s not up to shenanigans in the pool with Melody. “I want it now!”

Plus, what’s the worst that could happen given we only see Drew in the series briefly? I waste like an hour of my life? Fine.

Drew's Still In The Game On Big Brother... For Now

Despite the veto situation this week, with the double eliminations looming, our own Mick Joest thinks Drew’s game is not long for this world . We’ll have to wait and see, but it’s doubtless good news for all you stans that Drew will be showing up on the Netflix schedule in the near future.

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Even if he does exit the TV soundstage to talk to Julie Chen Moonves, if you like the man, you’ll probably see him again at some point. He’s already competed on Beast Games and Let’s Make A Deal so he’s not shy about trying to get his face (and his mop of hair) out there. Given others don't seem to hate on Drew as much as I do, there could be plenty more reality opportunities in his future.