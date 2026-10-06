Drew Heard The Audience Gasp At His Big Brother Vote, And It Changed His Game

Big Brother's 1000th episode was a milestone moment in Season 28 for a couple of reasons. In addition to the wild twist that resulted in Haley Thogmartin's elimination, Drew Campbell disappointed many BB Legends by refusing to blindside the Icons over FAP and voting his ally Mallory Aurichio out of the house.

Those watching Big Brother's online live feeds later revealed that Drew heard groans from the audience when he cast his vote, signaling he disappointed them. When Mallory left, he peeked out the door and saw many memorable BB winners and Houseguests he grew up watching. He knew he let them down, and Drew exclusively told CinemaBlend that it altered his game from that moment on:

After that vote, I was like, 'OK, no one likes me, so I'm allowed to do whatever I want.' And if you notice after that Mallory vote, I really threw caution to the wind, and I just lied extra hard, and I played way harder.

I didn't necessarily clock that at the time, but in hindsight, Drew did make some big promises he never kept. The biggest was breaking his vow to protect Yash Patel in exchange for winning the veto in the Pressure Cooker competition.

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Readers might remember the smile across Drew's face when he voted to evict Yash. As he explained to CinemaBlend, that was because he already assumed that his favorite former Houseguests and maybe the bulk of fans hated him for his previous game moves. He continued:

It was tough when the door opened and I saw all my heroes, and I heard the gasp. I was like, 'Oh, that's great. I remember watching them when I was 8 years old, and they just gasped with the way I voted.' But yeah, it got in my head and the fact that like, 'Oh, well, I've already hit rock bottom. I can't get any worse. People can't dislike me anymore than they do now.'

It's interesting to hear Drew's rationale, and to wonder what might've happened had that moment never happened. Would he have turned on the Icons? I'm not so sure, as evicting Mallory more or less locked him in with the vets, as they slowly went to work dismantling the rest of the FAP alliance.

As someone who thought Drew had already lost Big Brother well before the end of the game, it's fascinating to get this added context. At this point, he was just doing what it took to get to the end, and hoping he got the right pairing to get the victory. In his defense, it might've worked had he won the Final HOH, but losing in both Part 1 and Part 2 sealed his fate.

The good news for Drew is that it seems more Big Brother fans like him than not. He finished in the top 3 of America's Favorite Player, along with winner Rick Devens and Yash. It also seems like many would love to see him play again, where he'd be the veteran, hopefully without any icons to impact his game. Would he play any differently, or would he sit right back on the fence and play the middle?

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Big Brother has two more seasons on the way, and we'll have to wait and see whether Drew gets invited back or anyone else is involved in Season 28. It really does feel like we're past due for All-Stars 3, but whether the producers agree with that remains to be seen.