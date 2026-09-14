Big Brother 28 Spoilers: Why I Think Drew's Game Is Over, Even With His Latest Big Moment

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Monday, September 14th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV, and read at your own risk!

It may not seem wild to say Drew Campbell's Big Brother game is basically over, especially if you've only just watched Yash Patel's Head of Household win. Live feeders watching Big Brother online know he just got a huge win in the veto competition. Unfortunately, it feels like it won't be enough, as he's effectively isolated himself from all his allies in the game.

There's no denying that Drew is a competitor physically and socially, and he played the fence-sitter of the house really well. Unfortunately, those who want to win Big Brother must be aware of how their game is being perceived by others in the house, and in his case, it's looking like he won't win a Final 2 pairing against anybody.

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(Image credit: CBS)

Drew Has Lost The Support Of All His Allies

Drew lost the support of his remaining F.A.P allies (Barrett Pfeiffer and Melody Morris) back when they were considering voting him out the last time he was on the block. Now, after he was caught voting against Dee Valladares in the previous week, she and Rick Devens don't trust him either. As for Yash and Taylor Brown, they were never working with him.

It's not lost on the Houseguest that he's lost all of his allies. He currently believes his best chance at taking Big Brother's grand prize is winning when it matters, and ensuring he's in the Final Two. Unfortunately, the battle to get there has only started, as Drew is going to have a tough time convincing anyone he's more deserving of the money than whoever he's up against.

(Image credit: CBS)

Winning Out Is Always An Option, But He Needs Jury Votes He Doesn't Have

I don't think there's anything more telling of how bad Drew's jury voting situation is than this recent conversation between Barrett and Melody, when discussing the possibility of what would happen if Taylor and Drew made it to the end (via Big Brother Daily on X):

Melody - If it was Taylor and Drew

- If it was Taylor and Drew Barrett - I would vote for Taylor.

- I would vote for Taylor. Melody - I think same

It seems as though even if Drew can get this massive target off his back and win out, even his closest allies would not vote for him against Taylor. That's wild in context, because Barrett and Melody have not worked with Taylor the entire game.

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There's not a lot of time left in Big Brother for Drew to change what fellow Houseguests think of him. At this point, he has to just keep finding a way to survive, and hope that overall wins outweigh loyalty in the eyes of the jury at the end.

I also have to point out that Melody and Barrett had this conversation as they're up for eviction, which can often lead to Houseguests saying something that's heavily rooted in the situation they're in. They could always soften their stance in the jury house, and change their minds as the final weeks play out.

As it stands, however, Drew needs to put some work in, and make sure his goodbye messages are extra sentimental. Big Brother continues in the meantime on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, and it's looking like BB legend Rachel Reilly could get her wish of a Survivor legend winning it all.