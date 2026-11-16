Are 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Niles And Matilda Still Together After Ghana News? Here’s What We Know

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode "Out Of The Frying Pan, Into The Family." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription, and read at your own risk!

Niles Valentine has kept his wife, Matilda, in the dark since the start of the 2026 TV schedule about his plan to move to Ghana. He finally decided to drop the bombshell in this latest episode, and predictably, she was pretty upset to learn he was no longer working toward bringing her to the United States. Given her anger, there was a possibility this married 90 Day couple could split at the end of the season.

With various rumors floating around the internet about their status, I decided to do a bit of digging to see what I could find on whether series veterans Niles and Matilda are still together. While I didn't expect either of them to break their contract agreements and explicitly say one way or another, I think it's safe to say it looks like they're still together, with some predictable updates.

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Niles Uploaded A Recent Photo That Suggested He Was Back In The United States

Niles posted a photo on Instagram of what appeared to be the inside of an apartment in the United States back on November 13th. Readers can take a look at the post below, in which he showed the difference someone's posture can make. Take a look:

That doesn't look like any room in Matilda's apartment, which has me guessing he's back in the United States at this point. I can't claim to be an expert on apartments in Africa, but I've lived in a good deal of American ones that have that exact same look when it comes to the bathroom!

Niles returning home feels like the most obvious outcome in this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Matilda married him in the hopes of coming to the United States and not just having a better life for herself but for her family back in Africa as well. She's obviously mad that Niles couldn't make it happen as soon as he promised, but that doesn't mean she wants him to give up.

Niles And Matilda Still Follow Each Other On Instagram

If Niles has returned to the US, I think it's fair to speculate that he and Matilda are still together. The pair still follow each other on Instagram, which usually feels like an obvious sign that 90 Day couples are still together and married.

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If we get to the end of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and learn that Niles is still working to bring Matilda to the United States, I won't be surprised. That's been the goal from the start, and I think he made a rash decision to move to Africa without looking into how difficult it would be for him to start a life in the country.

Niles may not be incredibly wealthy, but his earning potential in the United States is likely higher than it would be in Ghana. Even if she doesn't have her husband with her, I can understand wanting to wait as long as it takes for him to find a way to bring her to the United States rather than changing the plan.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way continues on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. We'll see how things shake out for Niles and Matilda down the stretch, and keep an eye on the other couples taking part as well.