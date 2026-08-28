Big Brother's Mallory Reveals Drew Might've Lost More Than An Ally In Latest Eviction
The latest evictee kept it real.
Mallory Aurichio didn't really believe Melody Morris and Drew Campbell would ever be a showmance, and she certainly thinks the chances of that happening are finished after her eviction. In fact, the Big Brother Houseguest talked to CinemaBlend after her eviction on Dee's HOH week, and she said Drew definitely lost more than an ally this week.
I took a break from crashing out over the 1000th episode twist and that the feeds won't be available with a Paramount+ subscription during it, and spoke to Mallory about her eviction. As someone who was closest to Melody, I wanted to get her thoughts on the possibility of her and Drew having a showmance, and if the latest eviction would impact that at all. She made her thoughts clear:
The funny thing is, Mallory wasn't even watching Big Brother online immediately after the 1000th episode, in which live feeders saw the immediate fallout of Melody discovering Drew didn't even give Mallory a vote to stay. His clear gesture of turning on F.A.P had her unwilling to touch him as he cried, and forced him to admit he'd been lying to her about his alliance with the Icons the entire game.
What's interesting to me, however, is that Mallory stated that a showmance between Melody and Drew wasn't something she ever really thought would develop unless they got bored. I guess this was similar to when there was initial flirtation between Dee Valladares and Barrett Pfeiffer, in that it doesn't seem to be much more than two people cuddling.
Now, Drew and Melody are in a Big Brother house, and their relationships are in shambles. Drew is aware that Barrett tried to protect Mallory from eviction, and that he may have even tried to campaign for Drew to be evicted over her. They may all be on the outs, and while the vets escaped the week with an ideal scenario, they may be back on their heels again with the twist sending someone out of the game.
It seems like now would be the best time to watch the live feeds, but unfortunately, we won't have them back until Sunday evening. It's also looking like, in addition to a Houseguest being gone, they could've done the coming week's HOH, the veto, and have a target firmly in place. Drew and Melody might've reconciled! Of all the twists, why was losing the live feeds the option?
We have nothing to do but use our imaginations while waiting to see what happened in the Big Brother house when the feeds were down on Sunday, August 30th on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'll be tuning in and will definitely be ready to watch the live feeds afterward to get all the other details on what went down in the house.
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Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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