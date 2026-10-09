I’m So Happy One Big Brother Houseguest Is Making Bank After The Show, Despite Losing

Big Brother Houseguest Drew Campbell was left out of some major runner-up prize money, but it looks like he's making bank on Cameo. After missing out on the grand prize money, it looks like people are paying top dollar to get a video from him.

Drew is currently ranked as one of the most popular Houseguests to request a video from on Cameo. It's especially impressive, considering he's currently charging $276 for a video response. With seven videos he's sent on his page and twenty-four reviews, that could be a good chunk of change. I'm happy to see it, and also surprised to see so many requests coming his way.

(Image credit: CBS)

Why Is Drew So Popular On Cameo?

Beyond the fact that he was on the 2026 TV schedule, it's not too surprising that Drew is currently able to charge more than winner Rick Devens for a video. He was one of the main characters of Big Brother Season 28, even if fans didn't think he was doing what he had to do to win the game. His betrayal of key allies made for some big moments, even if they negatively impacted his game.

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Despite that, Drew finished in the Top 3 for votes for America's Favorite Player. It's also worth noting that people remain really invested in his postgame relationship with Melody Morris, and may be asking for videos so they can get updates on where things stand.

In any case, it's nice to see Drew get paid after that brutal eviction by Rick Devens. I know they've both confirmed they're cool after the fact, but I just think it would be so hard to come so close to guaranteed money and then be robbed of that at the last minute.

(Image credit: CBS)

How Much Are Big Brother Season 28 Houseguests Charging On Cameo?

For those not up to speed about what Big Brother 28 Houseguests are charging on Cameo. Here's a brief rundown:

Drew Campbell - $276

Melody Morris - $150

Barrett Pfeiffer - $42

Yash Patel - $74

Mallory Aurichio - $46

Angela Murray - $59

Chuk Anyanwu - $15

Haley Thogmartin - $22

Jason De Puy - $75

Lala Verrett - $50

Ashley Trail - $28

Kamu Kirk -$50

Lyric Medeiros -$175

Rome Seymour- $75

Rick Devens - $170

Dee Valladares - Temporarily Unavailable

As for who is trending, the site lists Drew, Barrett, Mallory, Yash, Angela, Chuk, and Haley as its most popular thus far. Chuk may be a surprise to some, but with a value of $15, I'm not the least bit surprised. I could get Chuk to give me a week's worth of messages before even sniffing what it costs for on Drew message!

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It's interesting to see Taylor Brown has not created a Cameo, and she seems to be taking a break from the spotlight following the finale. In fairness, she didn't necessarily enjoy playing with the other Big Brother Houseguests, and even called some out for their behavior after the show. Plus, she got $75,000, so she's probably not in as much of a rush to get money.

We'll see how Drew and other Big Brother Houseguests continue to operate on Cameo, and what other moneymaking opportunities come their way. Personally, I'm waiting to see what other reality shows Drew might be offered, because I'm dying to see him on another show.