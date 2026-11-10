‘What Do You Do?’ Taylor Is Still Going Off About Melody’s Big Brother Strategy

We're well past Big Brother Season 28's finale on the 2026 TV schedule, but former Houseguests are still taking shots at each other. Runner-up Taylor Brown has had a chance to watch some episodes, and as a result, she was able to see what Melody Morris had to say. With that, Taylor is now wondering how Melody had any right to discuss strategy.

In a recent livestream featuring fellow Houseguest LaTrice "LaLa" Verrett and one of BB's most memorable winners, Jun Song, Taylor went off. Brown mentioned Melody's critique against her and how she supported the narrative that the latter "did nothing" in the game. On top of all that, Taylor also wanted to know what made Melody any different:

What do you do? I would say we're the same person, different fonts! Because if you asked me, anytime I was in the pod I looked in the mirror and you were under me! She was in the bed just as much as me...if the perception is just I'm cooking and cleaning, what are you doing?

She makes a good point, but it's also one that many other Big Brother fans have been making. Those outside the house were equally frustrated that Melody hadn't done anything in the game, even when her closest allies were in jeopardy. Meanwhile, she was hanging out with members of F.A.P. and The Crossovers and talking about how Taylor did nothing in the game.

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As for why Taylor is only bringing this up now, it always takes a while for Big Brother's late-game Houseguests to catch up with what others were saying during the season. They obviously couldn't watch the live feeds with a Paramount+ subscription, and sometimes the television edit is deceiving.

Given that, I think Taylor has finally had the time to check out some of the episodes and see some of the live feed clips sent to her by fans. This probably prompted the response about Melody, who truly didn't have a better chance of winning Big Brother than Taylor did, in my opinion.

When talking about her own game, Taylor has acknowledged her shortcomings. She admitted that the finale Q&A was not her finest moment and that she choked when it came to answering the big questions. She also called out Angela Murray and others for their reactions to her questions, which Melody also played a part in.

As for Melody, she hasn't mentioned Taylor a that much in the past few weeks. Primarily, she's been on a tour around the United States with Drew Campbell, and simultaneously continues to tease fans about whether or not they're dating. I would be curious to see what Melody has to say about all of this, and if there's any mutual beef on her end with Taylor putting her on blast.

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Big Brother Season 28 is available to stream over on Paramount+. With the post-season drama still going on between Houseguests, it may be worth a rewatch just to get refreshed on all that went down, because even I'm struggling to remember how these feuds started.