Barrett's Thoughts About Drew's Big Brother Game Have Me Questioning His Chances To Win

Barrett Pfeiffer is fresh out of the Big Brother house, and in a couple of weeks, he will cast his vote for the winner of that grand prize money. As such, CinemaBlend was eager to hear any thoughts he had on the remaining Houseguests. On that note, I'll admit I was surprised to hear his honest thoughts on his biggest ally, Drew Campbell, which make me wonder about Drew's odds of winning.

As the CBS reality competition series rounds out its time on the 2026 TV schedule, I had a chance to submit questions to Barrett ahead of him going into the jury house. When I asked who he was surprised to see still in the game that he wouldn't have expected early on, Drew came up. Barrett shared his thoughts on his friend and fellow Houseguest and how the rest of this game could prove challenging for him if he's in that Final Two chair:

Drew is somebody that I think everyone saw as messy from jump. They saw him as annoying. He was too loud. He's the young guy. He's the super fan at the same time, and that doesn't seem like a good blend of things. I think I was the super fan that was chill, which maybe lends me a little bit better relationships with people. But Drew is somebody that is unapologetically going to go everywhere in the house and be an absolute weasel. I love him, by the way, so seeing him still in this game is so funny to me, but also, I don't know if that means anything good for his game down the line if he gets to the end.

Keep in mind that this is Drew's closest ally, openly stating that he doesn't like his chances in the late game. Barrett's not even watching Big Brother online and doesn't have the full scope of just how shady Drew could be. Is his implication that the jury may not respect his gameplay accurate, and has Drew already lost the game?

More On Big Brother Big Brother 28 Players And Fans Can’t Decide If One Houseguest Is A Goat Or A Jury Threat

Drew playing the middle and backstabbing allies isn't a great look, but it's not like he's the only major player left who has done that. Many could say the same about Dee Valladares, who has consistently blindsided and backstabbed nearly every ally she's had.

Of course, her being a Survivor winner makes it more impressive that she's in this position, period, whereas Drew constantly selling out allies to save his own skin may feel more desperate. Yash Patel openly told Julie Chen Moonves he wouldn't vote for him, so I have to wonder how many others feel the same way.

Now, context always means everything in these interviews. Barrett was a day away from being evicted by the time of this interview, and while he is happy in the video, I'm sure his thoughts and feelings were impacted by that. He may soften his stance on Drew's game in the jury house, the same as other Houseguests when the big night arrives. Assuming Drew can make it to the end, of course, because him getting evicted before the Final Two is still a very real possibility.

Big Brother continues on CBS, but not for much longer, as the finale is set for October 1st! I can't wait to see who is crowned the winner, because I genuinely think everyone remaining has a shot at this point.