The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Opens Up About The Phone Conversation She Had With Gerry Turner About His New Girlfriend
This feels awkward.
The love story we watched between Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist on The Golden Bachelor may not have ended the way we all thought it would, but the septuagenarian widower seems to have gotten his happy ending anyway. Turner has found love again, but before he went public with the relationship, his ex-wife says he called her to give her a heads-up. Nist revealed what the former couple talked about a year after they announced their divorce.
Gerry Turner was seen amongst his fellow Bachelor Nation alums when Grant Ellis’ three-hour Bachelor finale aired on the 2025 TV schedule. That is apparently where his runner-up Leslie Fhima and The Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos encouraged him to be honest with Theresa Nist about his new relationship with Lana Sutton. Nist told US Weekly:
Theresa Nist has stayed very close to Leslie Fhima since their days in Bachelor Mansion, as she told the magazine they talk nearly every day, so if Fhima told Gerry Turner he had nothing to worry about, I’m sure that alleviated some of his nerves. Nist said they got on the phone, and then:
That is so sweet and gracious of Theresa Nist. Leslie Fhima was right, too; Gerry Turner’s ex-wife was extremely happy to hear that he had found love again (“Don’t Stop Believin’,” right?). In her eyes, their abbreviated love story was just another piece of their individual journeys, as she continued:
As for her own love life, she chose to keep any details under wraps. She learned her lesson after dealing with all of the public scrutiny from her Golden Bachelor breakup — which included paparazzi photographing her taking out her trash. Yes, that means Theresa Nist won’t be joining her bestie Leslie Fhima on Bachelor in Paradise when it returns this season.
For the first time ever, Golden contestants will join their younger counterparts on the reality dating spinoff, and with a new showrunner in charge, I’m excited to see what other big format changes are coming to BiP. Keep an eye on the schedule for that premiere date, as it’s expected to air sometime this summer on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.
While I — like many Bachelor Nation fans — was super disappointed that Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s whirlwind romance ended so quickly, I love that they both seem happy and want only the best for each other. That’s not nothing.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
