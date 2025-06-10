‘I Got To See The Dark Side Of Things’: Former Escort Diddy Hired Shares More Thoughts On Freak Offs And Cassie’s Role In Them

As his sex-trafficking trial unfolds, the wildest details of P. Diddy’s private life has continued to offer further details into the alleged hidden life of the former rap mogul. With no shortage of allegations being shared by those claim to have been involved, the practice of “freak offs” have been a huge talking point during and surrounding the case.

Former male escort Shawn Dearing’s previous interview explained why he broke his silence to support Diddy’sex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura; and now, he’s offered more details on the reported abuse that was seen at these infamous events. Once again speaking with People, Dearing brought these further insights from his being hired by Sean Combs to participate in these sexually charged happenings:

I just would say overall, the tone was a little darker towards the last times I'd seen them. I got to see the dark side of things.

Through everything we’ve heard about Diddy’s freak offs, Cassie Ventura’s decision to testify as herself without anonymity added even more weight. Shawn Dearing’s side of this story unfortunately amplifies the tragedy shared in the accounts shared in the courtroom

. In further remarks, the former escort had his own thoughts on how Cassie Ventura’s role in the freak offs changed over time. And much like Ventura's feelings towards Diddy, her viewpoint changed as the freak-offs did. Dearing's personal viewpoint on that shift was offered in this interview as well, through these continued remarks:

It was more of a ‘doing this to please him’ type of spirit overall. I can tell when the energy was different. [Cassie] was playing her role. It was evil ... and she was under that. In my opinion, in that situation, she didn't know if this was a beast she could control or not anymore. So she was along for the ride, because she had to, because who knows? Who knows where this beast is going, and there's no way to tame it.

The testimony being offered in court continues to shape the narrative that is being evaluated by a jury of Sean Combs’ peers. And as we saw with Kanye West’s reaction to Kid Cudi testifying, or even Suge Knight's case for why Combs shouldn't go to prison, not everybody has the same outlook on those feelings, or the prescribed punishment that may come from these proceedings.

As Shawn Dearing, Cassie Ventura and others continue to speak out, public reactions to those sentiments will be followed just as closely as the details offered into the public record. All anyone can really hope for at this point is for the justice system to move swiftly through the Sean Combs trial, in a manner that properly reflects the justice system.