‘I Got To See The Dark Side Of Things’: Former Escort Diddy Hired Shares More Thoughts On Freak Offs And Cassie’s Role In Them
New insights point to how those events progressed over time.
As his sex-trafficking trial unfolds, the wildest details of P. Diddy’s private life has continued to offer further details into the alleged hidden life of the former rap mogul. With no shortage of allegations being shared by those claim to have been involved, the practice of “freak offs” have been a huge talking point during and surrounding the case.
Former male escort Shawn Dearing’s previous interview explained why he broke his silence to support Diddy’sex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura; and now, he’s offered more details on the reported abuse that was seen at these infamous events. Once again speaking with People, Dearing brought these further insights from his being hired by Sean Combs to participate in these sexually charged happenings:
Through everything we’ve heard about Diddy’s freak offs, Cassie Ventura’s decision to testify as herself without anonymity added even more weight. Shawn Dearing’s side of this story unfortunately amplifies the tragedy shared in the accounts shared in the courtroom
. In further remarks, the former escort had his own thoughts on how Cassie Ventura’s role in the freak offs changed over time. And much like Ventura's feelings towards Diddy, her viewpoint changed as the freak-offs did. Dearing's personal viewpoint on that shift was offered in this interview as well, through these continued remarks:
The testimony being offered in court continues to shape the narrative that is being evaluated by a jury of Sean Combs’ peers. And as we saw with Kanye West’s reaction to Kid Cudi testifying, or even Suge Knight's case for why Combs shouldn't go to prison, not everybody has the same outlook on those feelings, or the prescribed punishment that may come from these proceedings.
As Shawn Dearing, Cassie Ventura and others continue to speak out, public reactions to those sentiments will be followed just as closely as the details offered into the public record. All anyone can really hope for at this point is for the justice system to move swiftly through the Sean Combs trial, in a manner that properly reflects the justice system.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.