Erika Jayne Weighs In As Rumors Swirl Her Pricey Earrings From Tom Girardi May Be Auctioned

Over the past year, Erika Jayne’s legal woes have been well documented. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has mainly been wrapped up in an embezzlement case involving her ex-husband, Tom Girardi . Due to the numerous claims Girardi was facing, he was forced to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2020. With that, it was eventually determined that the couple’s former home and other expensive items would need to be auctioned off to pay creditors. Amid these items was a pricey pair of diamond earrings, which Jayne seemingly refused to hand over at the time. This led to a court battle that proved unsuccessful for the reality TV star and, at present, it’s rumored that the jewelry is up for auction. Amid the reports, Jayne weighed in with some thoughts.

Erika Jayne received some bad news this past June, as she attempted to keep the earrings that her former husband gifted her, which are valued at $750,000. A judge determined that Jayne didn’t know for sure that her ex had paid for the expensive accessories through illegal means. However, her knowledge or lack thereof was deemed inconsequential, as she was “still in possession of stolen property.” Jayne’s lawyer, Evan Borges, released a statement shortly after the ruling came down, saying that his client “did nothing wrong” and that she was “facing consequences for past actions taken by Tom Girardi and Girardi Keese.”

Though a decision has been delivered, many are still curious as to what will happen with the pricey trinkets. Us Weekly caught up with the Real Housewives star herself during BravoCon, where the news outlet asked if her precious stones will be auctioned off. The 51-year-old star responded with some brief thoughts:

They’re not up for auction. They’re on appeal. We’ll see what happens.

So according to Erika Jayne, the earrings aren’t on the market just yet, meaning there may still be a chance that she can retain them. All the while, others have been relinquishing gifts from Tom Girardi . An unnamed “friend” of Girardi’s allegedly returned a large sum of jewelry, which included a diamond necklace from Tiffany and a Bulgari necklace decked out in pearls and diamonds.

While it’s hard to say for sure just what might end up happening with the Bravo star’s accessories, it’s clear that they’ve been drawing quite a bit of interest. Just this week, Stephen Swan of John Moran Auctioneers spoke with Page Six and discussed the appeal of the jewelry and how the company is approaching the potential bidding process:

They are quite possibly the most talked about jewelry in the world at the moment, which adds kind of an unknown excitement and interest factor. We haven’t established a starting bid yet, but because it’s a court-ordered sale, the starting bid is going to be very attractive.

One can’t help but wonder how Erika Jayne (who was also hit with a lawsuit from Nicolas Cage’s ex this year) and her legal team are seeking to maintain possession of the earrings. But based on her recent comments, she seems somewhat optimistic. And if she does get to keep them, such a development would signify a massive win for her amid the onslaught of legal setbacks she’s faced over the past year.