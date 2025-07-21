How To Watch South Park Season 27 Online And Stream New Episodes From Anywhere In The World

How To Watch South Park Season 27 Online

Watch South Park Season 27: Preview

After a long and tumultuous two-year wait, we’re going down to South Park for another batch of hilariously profane, controversy-baiting episodes ripped from the headlines – and then dipped in LSD. It’s the side-splitting tonic we all need right now, so prepare to join Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny for more outlandish misadventures as we explain below how to watch South Park Season 27 online and wherever you’re located.

There’s rarely a shortage of public figures or absurd world events to lampoon. Season 26 took aim at Jewish conspiracy theories, Kanye West’s antisemitic rants, the rise of AI software ChatGPT, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s vociferous insistence of their right to a private life. Ironically, one reason for this season delay was Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s decision to dodge comedy overkill surrounding the 2024 presidential election. And the wait has hardly left them lacking material. If anything, it seems as if there's more national crises and incompetence to satirize than ever before.

The Season 27 trailer, channeling HBO grit and The Last of Us-style gravitas, cheekily makes plain that the world is a bit of a dumpster fire right now. There’s havoc in the skies as Butters fails at being an air traffic controller, Randy Marsh announcing he’s off to “do some ketamine and f**k around with the government” in a savage swipe at Elon Musk, while all kinds of diplomatic spats are alluded to as the French seize the Statue of Liberty and Canada goes to war with its neighbour. And they’re not letting Sean “Diddy” Combs get away without ridicule, either, as the jumpsuit-wearing singer pursues Cartman and his friends through space in what looks to be some kind of fever dream.

Although the series’ streaming future is uncertain – the ongoing Skydance-Paramount merger and a lapsed licensing deal has caused disarray for fans of the show globally – we can’t wait to see what A-grade insanity Parker and Stone have cooked up as the show returns to Comedy Central, and hopefully, Paramount Plus soon.

Find out the best ways to watch South Park Season 27 online now with the following guide, and stream every episode from anywhere in the world – and potentially for free!

Watch South Park Season 27 online in the US

The hit animated satire returns! Cable subscribers in the US can watch South Park Season 27 on Comedy Central beginning Wednesday, July 23, with weekly episodes airing from 10pm ET/PT.

Given the unresolved status of the Paramount Plus licensing deal, the upcoming season doesn’t currently have an on-demand home – HBO Max’s streaming license reportedly ran out in June 2025. We’ll provide the latest here as soon as we know more

Don’t have cable? Read on below for a number of live TV streaming services that currently include Comedy Central:

Sling TV has a broad range of channels at an affordable price. Pick either the Sling Orange or Sling Blue plan, and if you’re a new subscriber, you’ll get 50% off your first month of membership (from $23 initially, or around $46 after the introductory offer).

Meanwhile, Philo, Hulu plus Live TV and Fubo TV all offer free trial periods of varying lengths. If you haven’t signed up previously, Philo provides a 7-days free access, after which you’ll pay $28 a month. Hulu plus Live TV comes with over a hundred channels and ad-supported Disney Plus and ESPN, but a higher price tag. There’s a 3-day free trial first, though, after which you’ll be billed $82.99 per month.

And then there’s Fubo. The comprehensive cable replacement service provides a 7-day free access promo to enjoy. Even better? There’s a discounted first month on the Pro and Elite plans, with Pro membership initially costing $64.99 before you start subsequent monthly payments of $84.99.

Vacationing or working overseas and want to access your IPTV subscription as normal? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the States like so:

How to watch South Park Season 27 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch South Park Season 27 just as you would at home.

While services like Sling TV and Hulu block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing anywhere in the world can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and watch South Park on your preferred streaming service from anywhere in the world.

Watch South Park Season 27 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee. You can even get an Amazon gift card included in NordVPN's special July deal.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Sling TV, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for South Park, pick a service like Hulu or Sling TV.

Can I watch South Park Season 27 online in Canada?

Unfortunately, ongoing licensing issues has seen all seasons of South Park pulled from Paramount Plus internationally, which is bad news for Canadians and anyone else in the country hoping to watch South Park Season 27. We’d been expecting every episode to be added to Paramount Plus this month, along with brand-new episodes, but those plans are currently on hold.

However, Comedy Central is of course available in Canada and Season 27 of South Park will be simulcast at the same time.

An American north of the border? Use a VPN to access the likes of Paramount Plus as you would back home.

Can I watch South Park Season 27 in the UK?

Again, the licensing dispute between South Park creators Trey Parker, Matt Stone, and Paramount Global means UK fans have no way to watch South Park Season 27 online just yet. And while Comedy Central is available in the UK through the likes of Sky TV, Virgin Media TV and BT TV, there’s no news of a broadcast date for Season 27 episodes.

Where does that leave US citizens abroad? Those unable to access their usual services can download a VPN and stream their favorite TV shows while outside the United States, leaving them free to watch South Park like they would back home.

Can I watch South Park Season 27 online in Australia?

Although due to become available on Paramount Plus this month, multiple factors are holding up the release of South Park Season 27 internationally, and it’s no different in Australia. Whatever the eventual deal South Park Studios and Paramount Global eventually work out, we’ll let you know the latest here.

NB: As mentioned above, those outside the States can purchase a VPN to access geo-blocked streaming services while traveling abroad.

South Park Season 27 Trailer

South Park | Season 27 Teaser - YouTube Watch On

How Many Episodes Of South Park Season 27 Will There Be? As of yet there aren’t any details about how many episodes viewers should expect this season. However, there have been about six episodes per run in the last few years, so we’d expect at least six more this time around.