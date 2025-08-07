The Jonas Brothers, Breakups And The Song 'Love Story’: The Story Behind How Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Became Besties
Seriously, friendship goals.
It feels like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends forever. However, it’s actually been about 16 to 17 years (which might as well be forever). Over the last decade and change, the two performers have been bestie goals, and just recently, we got to see them together in images from Gomez’s birthday party. Now, the actress is opening up about how she and the pop star became BFFs, and it includes the Jonas Brothers, breakups and the hit song “Love Story.”
Selena Gomez was getting candid about friendships and the people in her life whom she can still call a friend. She ultimately quoted her pal Taylor Swift while discussing the topic on Jake Shane’s podcast Therapuss, saying “a friend to all, is a friend to none.” That led to the host asking how she met the pop star. And, well, we kind of have the Jonas Brothers to thank for the friends’ meet-cute, as she explained:
For reference, Joe and Swift dated for a few months in 2008, and so did Nick and Gomez. They were short-lived relationships, but everyone involved was (and still is) very famous, so there was a lot of attention on them.
While their relationships with Nick and Joe Jonas, obviously, didn’t work out, everyone is cool now. In fact, back when Joe and Sophie Turner were married, she interacted with Swift’s music. Also, the Jonas brother changed a lyric in a song to be more complimentary of the “Invisible String” singer.
Anyway, those relationships brought the two women together when they were teenagers, and the Only Murders in the Building star recalled what her bestie looked like back in those days, saying:
Now, this is where “Love Story” comes into the mix. When Swift and Gomez met, the Lover artist was making her second album, Fearless. That project wound up being a huge, huge hit thanks to tracks like the aforementioned one and “You Belong With Me.” However, before all that, the Rare Beauty founder got to hear “Love Story” before all of us, saying:
She then went on to call her BFF a “chamelon” and “incredible,” as she described how nervous Swift was to show her what would become a megahit. Talk about an iconic friend moment between Gomez and Swift!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Like Jake Shane was in the interview, I couldn’t help but be in shock and awe over the fact that Selena Gomez got to hear “Love Story” early. That’s seriously iconic. Also, I love how “vividly” she remembered it, too. I mean, she was witnessing musical history, so it makes sense.
I also imagine it was moments like that that really helped bond these two. Well, that and breakups, as she said:
You know, she’s right, nothing bonds teenage girls like boy troubles. However, obviously, their friendship was and still is so much more than that. Considering how much they’ve each been through, it’s amazing that they’ve always had one another to lean on.
All around, this whole story is legendary. I remember their relationships with the Jonas Brothers like they were yesterday. However, they also feel like eons ago since they’ve moved on to other long-term relationships – with Gomez being engaged to Benny Blanco and Swift dating Travis Kelce. Ultimately, this entire tale goes to show just how long these two women have been friends and how strong their bond is. Truly, they are best friend goals.
