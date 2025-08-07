The Jonas Brothers, Breakups And The Song 'Love Story’: The Story Behind How Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Became Besties

It feels like Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends forever. However, it’s actually been about 16 to 17 years (which might as well be forever). Over the last decade and change, the two performers have been bestie goals, and just recently, we got to see them together in images from Gomez’s birthday party . Now, the actress is opening up about how she and the pop star became BFFs, and it includes the Jonas Brothers, breakups and the hit song “Love Story.”

Selena Gomez was getting candid about friendships and the people in her life whom she can still call a friend. She ultimately quoted her pal Taylor Swift while discussing the topic on Jake Shane’s podcast Therapuss , saying “a friend to all, is a friend to none.” That led to the host asking how she met the pop star. And, well, we kind of have the Jonas Brothers to thank for the friends’ meet-cute, as she explained:

Oh, Taylor and I dated the Jonas Brothers. I dated Nick and she dated Joe. And everything's like, you know, 'That's cute.' We were young, and we all know and love each other now, and it's so cute. We didn't know what we were doing. But she and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other.

For reference, Joe and Swift dated for a few months in 2008, and so did Nick and Gomez. They were short-lived relationships, but everyone involved was (and still is) very famous, so there was a lot of attention on them.

While their relationships with Nick and Joe Jonas, obviously, didn’t work out, everyone is cool now. In fact, back when Joe and Sophie Turner were married, she interacted with Swift’s music. Also, the Jonas brother changed a lyric in a song to be more complimentary of the “Invisible String” singer.

Anyway, those relationships brought the two women together when they were teenagers, and the Only Murders in the Building star recalled what her bestie looked like back in those days, saying:

It was really sweet. I was about 15 and she was about 18. And that's when it was the crazy curly Taylor, and she had all these bracelets that went all the way up [her arm].

Now, this is where “Love Story” comes into the mix. When Swift and Gomez met, the Lover artist was making her second album, Fearless. That project wound up being a huge, huge hit thanks to tracks like the aforementioned one and “You Belong With Me.” However, before all that, the Rare Beauty founder got to hear “Love Story” before all of us, saying:

I believe 'Love Story' was the first song she had ever played me, and it wasn't released yet. I was in a hotel room, and I remember it vividly, and it was just like it was one of those songs I instantly heard and thought, 'This is one of the most beautiful songs ever.'

She then went on to call her BFF a “chamelon” and “incredible,” as she described how nervous Swift was to show her what would become a megahit. Talk about an iconic friend moment between Gomez and Swift !

Like Jake Shane was in the interview, I couldn’t help but be in shock and awe over the fact that Selena Gomez got to hear “Love Story” early. That’s seriously iconic. Also, I love how “vividly” she remembered it, too. I mean, she was witnessing musical history, so it makes sense.

I also imagine it was moments like that that really helped bond these two. Well, that and breakups, as she said:

So, at that age, we became best friends, bonded over the breakup, as girls do, and then we just stuck around for all the ups and downs that came after. And here we are now, 16 years later.

You know, she’s right, nothing bonds teenage girls like boy troubles. However, obviously, their friendship was and still is so much more than that. Considering how much they’ve each been through, it’s amazing that they’ve always had one another to lean on.