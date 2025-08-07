Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Is Probably Getting Evicted In Week 4

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother Season 27 live feeds as of Wednesday, August 6th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

There was some mild chaos in Big Brother Season 27 after Rylie Jeffries won the Week 4 Head of Household, as Mickey Lee successfully activated her power and stole the reign from him. After the two had it out, he ended up on the block, along with Keanu Soto and Kelley Jorgensen. Talk about a real turn of events.

The week has only gotten more interesting after Keanu won the Week 4 veto, and for reasons we still don't fully understand, Mickey put her ally Jimmy Heagerty on the block. CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online and tracking who has the best odds of leaving this week, and readers might be surprised by how things shake out.

Jimmy Has Incredibly High Odds Of Being Evicted

It was a surprise when Jimmy found his way on the block once Keanu won the veto, and Mickey feels pretty strongly about sending him home. Unfortunately, he doesn't have enough allies in his corner to survive an eviction vote, which is really saying something when Kelley is going to be able to beat him in a vote.

Yes, it's so bad that under any circumstance in which Jimmy is available to be evicted, he's going home. If you're a fan of the Week 2 HOH, now would be the time to cross those fingers and hope he can win the BB Blockbuster.

If Jimmy Is Safe, Kelley Is Next Up For Eviction

Perhaps the wildest part of this week of Big Brother is that no one is discussing the possibility that Kelley loses in the BB Blockbuster. It seems like everyone is treating it as a forgone conclusion, which in fairness, she's won the past three. That said, everyone gets unlucky eventually, and I think this is the week she doesn't come through.

If that does happen, Kelley better hope that Rylie ended up taking it from her. She'll remain in the house if she's up against Jimmy, but she's going home if she's up against the professional bull rider. I'm a little confused why Rylie is so safe this week, but a lot of game moves in Season 27 haven't made sense so far.

For those rooting for the most entertaining outcome, I think that Jimmy winning the BB Blockbuster is the best outcome here. Not only would it finally make people stop nominating Kelley, but Jimmy would get a chance to go on a warpath against everyone who quietly tried to get him evicted.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready to see how this week ends, and if we can finally get some real action in this house before the 2025 TV schedule rolls into the fall season.