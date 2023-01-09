Ex-Bachelor Host Chris Harrison Reveals Physical Toll His Firing Took, Makes Sly Comment About Dip In ABC’s Ratings
The longtime host is speaking out.
It’s been almost two years since Chris Harrison parted ways with ABC and The Bachelor franchise, following controversial comments he made in relation to race during an interview on Extra. Now the former host has returned to the public eye, speaking for the first time about what transpired after the February 2021 interview that led to his firing after serving as the sole host of The Bachelor and its spinoffs for nearly 20 years. Harrison revealed that he lost 20 pounds, as he received backlash from those comments and also admitted to keeping an eye on the “scoreboard,” making a catty comment about the shows’ ratings.
Chris Harrison launched The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever (opens in new tab), with the first two episodes discussing the fallout he faced after defending former Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell amid her own scandal. The situation apparently had a big effect on his health, as the former host said:
He clarified that he wasn’t scared of losing his job, but rather was worried for the safety of his family and friends. He and fiancée Lauren Zima said they received hate messages, including death threats.
Rachael Kirkconnell came under fire during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor for problematic behavior and resurfaced photos from an Antebellum-themed fraternity party she’d attended in college. Chris Harrison spoke with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra about the situation, where many thought it seemed he was trying to excuse Kirkconnell’s behavior, asking for grace for the eventual Season 25 winner.
Chris Harrison apologized and stepped away from the franchise following the interview, and months later it was decided he would not return as host, as a departure agreement was reached that saw ABC pay him roughly $10 million to leave his longtime hosting position. The former host said on his podcast that he’s not mad at the show and is, in fact, grateful for how it changed his life. However, he said he hasn’t watched it since his exit, even getting a little dig in when discussing the ratings. In Harrison’s words:
With Chris Harrison back in the public eye, he has many fans who have missed him as host of The Bachelor and who are interested to see what he does next. Meanwhile, The Bachelor has moved on with new host Jesse Palmer, who is set to lead Zach Shallcross on his own journey to find love when The Bachelor Season 27 premieres on Monday, January 23, on ABC. Take a look at our 2023 TV schedule to see what other shows are coming soon.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.