‘Everybody’s Just A Weirdo.’ Hannah Brown Teases Bachelor In Paradise ‘Newness,’ And It Sounds Like They’re Making A Change I’ve Been Desperate To See

Things have felt a bit askew in Bachelor Nation recently with its executive producers exiting the franchise, The Bachelorette going on hiatus and The Golden Bachelor casting another outsider. The reality dating franchise is definitely going through some changes, and Hannah Brown sat down with CinemaBlend to talk about the why fans should be excited for the “newness” they'll see when Bachelor in Paradise hits the 2025 TV schedule. I, for one, couldn’t be happier about one apparent change they’re making.

Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, whose new novel The Four Engagement Rings of Sybil Rain released June 24, will be pouring the champagne for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, and while things will definitely be different under new showrunner Scott Teti, she told me that fans are really going to like this balance of old and new, saying:

I will say for those that are anticipating watching this summer, it has everything that you love about Bachelor in Paradise, but definitely be ready for newness. You know, we're not just in a new place being in Costa Rica, but it has a new, exciting feel to the whole show that I think everybody's going to be really excited by, but also surprised to see. So that is all I can say. But I think people are going to be really excited.

In addition to relocating to Costa Rica, we already know the Goldens will be among the beach-dwellers, and the first wave of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 cast members has been announced. But speaking to the “new, exciting feel,” Hannah Brown suggested this season will feature less manipulation from the producers, and I could not be happier to hear that. In Brown’s words:

I think this season of Bachelor in Paradise is very different in a way, too, as the producing of it was very hands-off and really just allowed these individuals to just be themselves. They're cast for a certain reason, because they have a story to tell and a different perspective, and so just watching that from afar and there not be people trying to make it more or less, but just letting them be was really interesting and fun to be a part of, because everybody's just a weirdo, and you’ve just got to let them be themselves, and it's going to be TV. So I do think Bachelor in Paradise has a little bit of that in a new way that people can be excited to see.

One of my biggest problems with The Bachelor shows is when it becomes obvious that the producers have manufactured a storyline (like when Aaron Erb produced a fake book to give another contestant on The Bachelorette or when they may or may not have CGI’d a bug into Paradise). I feel like if it’s obviously inauthentic, it stops being fun.

As Hannah Brown said, these people were cast for a reason. They are capable of bringing the drama just by being themselves and interacting with each other on the beach. It sounds like that might be able to happen more than in past seasons. Brown continued:

You're definitely, I feel like, going to sense that in this next season of Bachelor in Paradise, that these people are really having a hands-off experience when it comes to like, 'OK, this is a TV show, but they're actually just having a real human experience.' In a very unique way, don't get me wrong, but just seeing how people react and their opinions, just naturally, I feel like works, and that is a lot of what the season's like.

If this turns out to be true, nobody will be happier than me, as I was definitely hoping for some changes after BiP Season 9. We don’t have much longer to wait now, as Jesse Palmer, Wells Adams and Hannah Brown will start welcoming the singles to the beach in just a couple of weeks. Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 premieres at 8 p.m. ET Monday, July 7, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.

You can also pick up Hannah Brown’s new book The Four Engagement Rings of Sybil Rain, which is available now.