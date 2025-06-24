‘Everybody’s Just A Weirdo.’ Hannah Brown Teases Bachelor In Paradise ‘Newness,’ And It Sounds Like They’re Making A Change I’ve Been Desperate To See
Who's ready for fun in the sun?
Things have felt a bit askew in Bachelor Nation recently with its executive producers exiting the franchise, The Bachelorette going on hiatus and The Golden Bachelor casting another outsider. The reality dating franchise is definitely going through some changes, and Hannah Brown sat down with CinemaBlend to talk about the why fans should be excited for the “newness” they'll see when Bachelor in Paradise hits the 2025 TV schedule. I, for one, couldn’t be happier about one apparent change they’re making.
Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, whose new novel The Four Engagement Rings of Sybil Rain released June 24, will be pouring the champagne for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, and while things will definitely be different under new showrunner Scott Teti, she told me that fans are really going to like this balance of old and new, saying:
In addition to relocating to Costa Rica, we already know the Goldens will be among the beach-dwellers, and the first wave of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 cast members has been announced. But speaking to the “new, exciting feel,” Hannah Brown suggested this season will feature less manipulation from the producers, and I could not be happier to hear that. In Brown’s words:
One of my biggest problems with The Bachelor shows is when it becomes obvious that the producers have manufactured a storyline (like when Aaron Erb produced a fake book to give another contestant on The Bachelorette or when they may or may not have CGI’d a bug into Paradise). I feel like if it’s obviously inauthentic, it stops being fun.
As Hannah Brown said, these people were cast for a reason. They are capable of bringing the drama just by being themselves and interacting with each other on the beach. It sounds like that might be able to happen more than in past seasons. Brown continued:
If this turns out to be true, nobody will be happier than me, as I was definitely hoping for some changes after BiP Season 9. We don’t have much longer to wait now, as Jesse Palmer, Wells Adams and Hannah Brown will start welcoming the singles to the beach in just a couple of weeks. Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 premieres at 8 p.m. ET Monday, July 7, on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription.
You can also pick up Hannah Brown’s new book The Four Engagement Rings of Sybil Rain, which is available now.
