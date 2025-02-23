I Went Into Extracted Already Intrigued By Its Premise, But The Competition Series Isn't Entirely What I Expected

Reality TV programming may seem like an overcrowded market. However, I am happy to watch as many reality shows as possible—the more unique and niche the better for my entertainment. Therefore, I had no hesitation about watching Fox’s Extracted.

Extracted is a survivalist series that puts 12 strangers in the wilderness with minimal resources. They then must survive for a certain amount of time to ensure their family is eligible for a grand prize. The family helps by watching from headquarters, with families and survivalists competing in several challenges that could help make the wilderness stay easier.

I found the premise appealing, but after watching Extracted, it wasn’t what I expected. Let’s talk about it. Minor Extracted Season 1, Episodes 1 and 2 spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

Extracted Seemed Like A Typical Survivalist Reality TV Show With A Minor Twist Of Family Assistance

The family aspect was the initial appeal of Extracted. Its surviving in extreme situations concept reminds me of many popular reality TV shows , such as Survivor, Big Brother, and Outlast. It seemed like a show that would test players’ character by putting them in emotionally and physically exhausting situations. I thought the survivalists would be the focus, with occasional clips of their families. I also figured that the family sections would be an additional piece of the show’s puzzles, but not a dominant part of the story.

Many reality TV shows focus on those competing because that’s usually where the stories lie. Additionally, I thought the series would be similar to family twists on international Big Brother shows , with the families only appearing briefly to give advantages or some support. The trailer showed the families a lot, but I assumed the editors were just using a few critical moments with them.

The Families Are More Important Than I Expected

My assumptions were wrong. This competition is just as much about these families as it is about the survivalists. Actually, based on the first two episodes of the season, the families seem more important than the survivalists, as the action, intrigue, and entertainment come from them. I suppose it’s my fault for not understanding the concept enough from the trailer. However, I am glad I misinterpreted the premise.

The families being so vital makes the series more interesting. This could be one of Fox’s best reality TV shows in years. It may not be as good as some of their peak-era shows , but it makes me optimistic that the network still knows how to pick an entertaining reality series. Families watching their loved ones in extreme circumstances have been seen in this genre before, and have led to some of the best reality TV moments , but not in this way.

This Makes The Show More Unpredictable

The first two episodes have a few jaw-dropping moments. This includes a son becoming irrationally angry at his parents because he blames them for his inability to cope in the wild, even though they provide him with more than enough necessary tools to do well. It’s shocking, and feels like a genuine reaction and moment.

He's still a teen so it’s understandable that he may lack some maturity, but then we witness the parents’ embarrassment and disappointment. They also acknowledge their part in this immaturity. However, they then make a decision that feels like a real reaction to fear of their son’s wrath (or they are unable to deal with his suffering). I didn’t expect such an intense storyline in the first two episodes.

We then see a guy who tries to show his fiancé tough love by limiting her supply drop. It’s also shocking, but then you see the fiancé regretting his decision. His father also says he understands his actions but doesn’t think he made the correct choice. We eventually witness some remorse that stops this man from becoming a villain.

Extracted is a reality TV show, so everything we’re watching could be calculated and manipulated to produce the most engaging television. But, these reactions and behaviors feel real. This gives the series a major layer of unpredictability that could make it even more intriguing in future episodes.

The Family Focus Makes Me Less Invested In The Survivalists

Extracted may make some more intrigued by the survivalists and their journeys. I have had the opposite reaction, though. I care about the survivalists because they’re the key to the story, but the real fascinating stuff happens with the families at headquarters. They’re trying to help their family member survive, while also dealing with their issues as a family, bonding with the other families, and figuring out how to maneuver the game in their favor.

The survivalists are just trying not to die or make it long enough for a chance at money. The human aspect of the show comes from them. We’ll see them overcome obstacles, inspire people to take chances, make bold decisions, and live without limits. That’s great.

However, I love competitive reality TV shows because of the gameplay parts. We are going to witness most of that with the families. We have already seen a little bit of it with the task that involved family members negotiating items. We saw a glimpse of people there to play and play well, and those already lost in the game’s mechanics. Those at headquarters are where the strategic action is, and that’s why I am most interested by them.

This Unique Twist Showcases Varying Ranges Of Family Dynamics

The complex family dynamics are another reason I enjoy seeing what happens with them. We meet a mother, father, and daughter unit that has major divisions. The mother goes to the wilderness, leaving her husband and daughter to look after her. We immediately learn the daughter and father have a strained relationship. I want to know if participating will help repair it or make it more complicated.

Also, the engaged couple seems happy in their introduction, but once he tries to show her tough love, you immediately wonder what’s happening with them. Plus, a woman who comes on Extracted with her stepdaughter and sister have had the strongest family so far and I didn’t expect that from them. We also see a mother and father extremely worried about their adult son. So many intriguing family relationships are being set up that I can’t wait to see them develop over the season.

And That Makes Everyone’s Journey More Intriguing

Extracted is definitely not going to fall into the non-toxic reality TV shows category because toxicity is definitely on the horizon. Families will be playing hard. I can’t wait to see those moments. I also can’t wait to see the families, hopefully, repair some of their slightly damaged relationships.

I also can’t wait to see those inspiring moments. I may be tuning in for the competitive aspect, but I also love seeing people overcome obstacles. Therefore, I am also invested in the survivalists’ journeys, just not as much as the families in headquarters. This season started strong, so I can’t wait to see how things develop as time goes on

Extracted airs on Mondays on Fox, and Hulu the next day.