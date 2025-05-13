I Hate Dating Shows, But Now I Can't Stop Watching Netflix's Cheat: Unfinished Business

Let’s get something straight: I hate dating shows. For years, I’ve turned my nose up at reality TV series like The Bachelor, Couples Therapy, and anything else remotely centered around relationships, established or otherwise. There are times, however, when I’ve made an exception for the more over-the-top, trashy, and chaotic shows of that variety. And that’s happening right now with Cheat: Unfinished Business over on Netflix.

This show, which follows seven toxic couples as they attempt to make things right and stay in a relationship retreat after learning that one has cheated on the other, is objectively a garbage show, and I think that’s why I like it so much. To my surprise, it’s actually becoming one of the most entertaining experiences I’ve had with anything airing on the 2025 TV schedule to date, and I honestly don’t know how I feel about that.

I Usually Have No Time For These Types Of Shows, But I Watched Cheat Out Of A Morbid Curiosity

I usually have no time for these types of shows with their drama, theatrics, and oftentimes awful people trying to blame others for their infidelities (unless it’s Cheaters, because that show was INSANE), but my morbid curiosity drew me to the 2025 Netflix original series. The title alone, Cheater: Unfinished Business, opens the door for all kinds of shenanigans (either organic or influenced by producers trying to make must-see TV), and so why wouldn't I use my Netflix subscription to do some light research, so to speak.

A few minutes of viewing turned into a full episode, which turned into a few more, and before I knew it, I was in a binge. Curiosity didn’t kill the cat in this situation, but it did make the feline stay up way too late watching some British bloke trying to make himself out to be the victim, despite cheating on his girlfriend.

I Came For The Drama And Cheaters, But Now I Need To Know How These Couples End Up

I’m not going to lie, I entered this gauntlet to see cheaters being dramatically called out on their BS, but now I actually need some follow-ups to know how these couples end up after the Cheat: Unfinished Business cameras stopped rolling. I still have a few episodes to go before the finale and the reunion special that’s tacked onto the end of the first season, so I already know such updates exist, and plan on sticking through until the bitter end. Not what I expected at all.

Though I still think some of these people are depicted as little more than exploitative dumpster-humans who cheat and then gaslight partners into feeling guilty, I still can’t help but hope that they change. And at this point in the show, some of the couples seem like they’re willing and able to do that. Others… not so much.

Though Cheat: Unfinished Business Has Been Fun, I Still Feel Gross Watching It

Cheat: Unfinished Business has been surprisingly entertaining at this point in the game, but I have to admit that I still feel gross watching it. I know I said that I love garbage television, but at times, I feel like I walked into the wrong room at my therapist’s office and have stumbled upon a distressed couple having a tense conversation. Like a trainwreck, I can’t look away, and I feel bad about that.

Despite feeling wrong about it, I’ll continue watching Cheat: Unfinished Business, because, well, I need to see if this will truly rank among the best Netflix reality shows or not.