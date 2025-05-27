I Really Like 90 Day: Hunt For Love's Premiere, And The Show Is Giving Me One Thing The Other Spinoffs Typically Lack

Warning! The following contains SPOILERS for the 90 Day: Hunt For Love episode "The Girl Who Showed Her Butt." Stream it with a Max subscription and read at your own risk!

As wild as it is to say, there's yet another 90 Day spinoff on TLC. 90 Day: Hunt For Love is another 90 Day Fiancé show, but it has a unique twist. Singles are all brought to a resort for a chance to find love, and after the series premiere, I'm already loving one thing about it the other shows lack.

I already had a feeling I'd like 90 Day: Hunt For Love when I first saw the trailer, and the two-hour premiere proved to me my instincts were spot on. This premiere had all the stuff I typically love, as well as an infectious optimism that had me smiling from ear to ear when it was on.

I Like How Optimistic 90 Day: Hunt For Love Feels Compared To Other Spinoffs

There's a general optimism to 90 Day: Hunt For Love that's hard to deny when watching the premiere. We have many familiar faces, all single and ready to mingle, and for once there's no immediate tension hanging over the series. There's people in this show, like Rob Warne, that I've seen have some incredibly upsetting moments from in recent seasons, and I feel like for once that doesn't matter.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Catch 90 Day: Hunt For Love and other 90 Day Fiancé shows on Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available, there are a few ways to pay. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

Now, I get to see some of the happier moments from Rob, like I saw in his return to 90 Day Diaries, but there's also love in the mix. He got off to a hot and heavy start with that woman who showed him her butt. We'll see if that's the key to a long and healthy relationship, though it seemed he was having second thoughts about linking up with her less than 24 hours into the retreat.

I'm Sure We'll Get Drama, But I'm Ready To See Some Romantic Sparks Ignite

Even though I was critical when 90 Day: The Single Life turned into the Chantel Everett show, it's hard not to be excited to see her and some other divorced 90 Day cast members get excited about falling in love again. Even if some of these cast members can be frustrating with their storylines, I ultimately want all of them to find happiness.

More On 90 Day Fiancé (Image credit: TLC) I Don't Get Why 90 Day Fiancé's Stevi Took Mahdi To A Burlesque Show, But Totally Appreciate The Way It All Played Out

The vibes of the first episode have made 90 Day: Hunt For Love enjoyable in a way I haven't traditionally enjoyed shows in this TLC franchise. It's essentially the same concept as 90 Day: The Last Resort, except everyone here should party and try to have fun in between all the matchmaker activities. Heavy drinking and partying don't work as well in couples therapy, as we've seen in the past two seasons.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Whether it'll continue to be good times and fun the entire way through remains to be seen. We do know that Colt Johnson is likely the person who gets loaded into an ambulance, which is a shame because he seemed like someone most in need of being able to meet singles after his divorce from Vanessa Guerra. It wouldn't be reality television if there wasn't some drama, though I do hope the show maintains the positive vibe I got from the opening episode.

90 Day: Hunt For Love airs on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Check out the newest spinoff for the series there or on Max, and see if you feel the same way about the latest entry in the 90 Day franchise.