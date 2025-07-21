Selena Gomez’s Epic Disco Birthday Party Included A Cameo From Taylor Swift. See The Fun Pics

The past year has been a good one for Selena Gomez, personally and professionally, as it saw her get engaged to Benny Blanco and nominated for her work on the big and small screens. It was definitely one worthy of celebration, and celebrate she did, saying goodbye to 32 with an epic disco-themed birthday party. The actress was surrounded by friends including her fiancé and longtime bestie Taylor Swift, and I am loving the fun pics.

Selena Gomez turns 33 on Tuesday, July 22, but she gathered up her crew a couple of days early for a weekend bash that appeared to include a balloon pit, some dancing and an amazing Los Angeles rooftop view. Oh yeah, and a Taylor Swift cameo. Check out her Instagram photo dump:

The Only Murders in the Building star looked positively stunning in a sequined jumpsuit with flared legs and white fur jacket, and I love how much fun she seemed to be having. In addition to plenty of PDA with Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez took pics with her buddies, including going into the balloon pit with Taylor Swift.

The Midnights artist brought her A-game, as well, donning a black, long-sleeved dress that she paired with her signature red lip. Hopefully the night was epic enough to add to the list of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s most iconic BFF moments.

The Eras Tour star wasn’t the only big name who was excited to show love for the Revelación singer for her birthday. Other celebs commented on the party post:

Sofia Carson: We love you 🤍

We love you 🤍 Lily Collins: The most love to the brightest soul ❤️

The most love to the brightest soul ❤️ Nina Dobrev: Love love love this, love you, love 33!!!! It’s going to be an even more magical year! Happy birthday!!!

Love love love this, love you, love 33!!!! It’s going to be an even more magical year! Happy birthday!!! Shay Mitchell: 🎂🎉✨💕

However, the most adoring response came from Benny Blanco. The record producer is constantly making me swoon with his sweet comments about Selena Gomez, and again he had the perfect words for his fiancée, simply writing:

mi amor

It’s reported that Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce will also be in attendance when Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco tie the knot in September. The couple is reportedly planning a pretty low-key wedding (though I’d guess their definition of “low-key” is pretty different from mine) that will take place over two days in Montecito, California.

The guest list will include close friends and family only, and in addition to the “Karma” singer and “the guy on the Chiefs,” that apparently also includes the bride’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. The comedians met Benny Blanco when he hung out on set during filming, and you’d better believe they had jokes when Selena Gomez revealed her engagement.

The Emilia Pérez actress’ nuptials will certainly be an event to keep our eye on when it happens, but for now I love how she took some time to celebrate herself on her 33rd birthday with her best friends.