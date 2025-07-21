Anne Hathaway Reveals First Devil Wears Prada 2 Costume, Now Give Me Another Fashion Montage

The Devil Wears Prada is a wildly successful book-to-screen adaptation, and is arguably one of Anne Hathaway's best movies. As such, fans were thrilled when it was confirmed a long-awaited sequel was coming, with both Meryl Streep and Hathaway returning to their roles. The latter actress recently offered the first look at Andy Sachs' return, and I need another fashion montage ASAP.

What we know about The Devil Wars Prada 2 is limited, but fans were sold thanks to its returning actors. On top of the story, moviegoers are hyped to see the fits of fashion in the follow-up movie. We all remember Andy' fashion montage to Madonna's "Vogue" in the original, and Hathaway posted on Instagram revealing one of her many looks for the sequel. Check it out below:

A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) A photo posted by on

I mean, how gorgeous is that? Hathaway is looking super chic in this outfit, which makes me think that Andy has retained what she learned from working at Runway all those years ago. Now I want to know what Stanley Tucci's Nigel would think about this particular look. Hopefully, we get plenty of his commentary in the sequel.

The cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2 is coming together, including a number of iconic actors from the original film. While the sequel's story is currently a mystery, that hasn't stopped hype from growing. And once we get to see Meryl back as Miranda Priestly, I have a feeling the internet is going to explode.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

The Devil Wears Prada is streaming now on Disney+. Plans start at $9.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for a year.

The original movie, which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription, has remained iconic and endlessly quotable in the years since its 2006 release. There are two sequel novels already released, so there will presumably be some content to farm from the source material. Although I also wouldn't be surprised if a new story comes together, one that can properly highlight returning actors like Hathaway, Streep, Tucci, and Emily Blunt.

On the other hand, a number of the Devil Wears Prada cast aren't expected to return for the sequel. Arguably the biggest absence is Adrian Grenier's Nate Cooper (aka the real villain of the original). Still, there are some exciting newcomers joining the burgeoning franchise such as Conrad Ricamora, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux and Kenneth Branagh, who is playing Miranda's new husband.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Photography for The Devil Wears Prada 2 began June 30th, so they're about one month into production. As such, Hathaway has probably worn plenty of gorgeous costumes for the fashion-focused sequel. And I'm going to need a sneak peek of Miranda Priestly sooner rather than later.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All will be revealed when The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1st, 2026. Since it's not on the 2025 movie release list, fans like me might have to be patient while we wait for more information/footage from the project.