Family Feud Contestant Found Guilty Of Murdering Estranged Wife, Already Planning To Fight The Verdict

While its title refers to the two groups of contestants competing for the big money prize, Family Feud has lately been connected to a disturbing murder that will forever change the family at the heart of it. Former game show contestant Timothy Bliefnick appeared alongside his fam in a 2019 episode of Family Feud that recently went viral after he was charged with murdering his estranged wife . The trial, which kicked off in mid-May, already reached its conclusion, with Bliefnick being found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday, with a sentencing date set for August 11. Now, his legal team is aiming to dispute the verdict.

The jury for the Quincy, Illinois trial came to the agreement that Timothy Bliefnick was guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, according to KHQA , and one count of home invasion for the shooting death of Rebecca Bliefnick on February 23, 2023. The now-convicted killer was in a heated divorce battle with his estranged wife in recent years, with tensions said to be at a constant high between the two, partially over custody of their three sons.

In the trial, prosecutors argued that evidence at the scene of the murder, in which the defenseless victim was shot multiple times across her body, could be tied to goods in Timothy Bliefnick’s own home, including Aldi shopping bags used in the crafting of a homemade silencer. Police also reportedly investigated the guilty party’s online search history, finding that he’d searched for how-tos on creating homemade silencers, as well as how to open windows with a crowbar and other potentially criminal acts.

After the verdict was read, Bliefnick was quickly put into handcuffs, as the family and friends of the victim expressed signs of relief and measured happiness. Her sister Sarah helped the prosecutors’ case with her testimony noting Rebecca’s early warning about his potential for violence , and while she was grateful to see justice served, it obviously couldn’t reverse the hurt caused. Here’s what she said after the trial was over:

Becky was robbed of her life in the most hateful, cowardly, and cruel way. Her boys were robbed of a loving and devoted mother. I was robbed of my sister and best friend.

KHQA also reported that defense attorney Casey Schnack issued a press release on Thursday, June 1, indicating that her team will be appealing the guilty verdict. She doesn't feel that there was enough evidence available to prove that Bliefnick was involved beyond a reasonable doubt. She also confirms that post-trial motions are being put together and filed on that front.

Below is a video from the affiliate promoting the then-upcoming Family Feud episode, in which Timothy Bliefnick jokingly answered that saying "I do" was the worst thing he did at his wedding, which seemed innocuous at the time but obviously took on a different meaning after the murder.

Steve Harvey was not happy with the answer at the time, and while neither the host nor the show's producers have widely commented on Timothy Bliefnick's criminal case, one can assume that episode will be permanenly shelved without