Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Just Added Another Layer Of Family Tension Between The Coopers And McAllisters, And This Might Be The Worst Development Yet

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has given us plenty of reasons why the title couple will eventually split, but none were as damning as what went down in the latest episode. After Georgie managed to sort of smooth things over between Mary Cooper and Audrey McCallister, his mother-in-law is on the outs with yet another member of the family.

Connie once again stirred the pot in the CBS sitcom, as she approached Mandy with a job tied to her new hustle as a bookie. She needed her granddaughter-in-law to get her some money from a big bettor. Mandy was curious why she needed her help, and eventually found out the person that owed Connie money was her father, Jim.

Audrey And Jim Have Made An Enemy Of Connie

Jim owed Connie north of $1000 in gambling debt, and while he promised Mandy he'd pay back the full amount, he wanted to do it in installments to avoid Audrey discovering what he did. Unfortunately, she found out, but to make matters even worse, went and told Connie they would not be paying. She then told Connie that if she continued to pester them, she'd report her to the police.

Connie didn't appreciate being threatened and told Audrey that if she went to the cops, then she'd be implicating Mandy in the sports betting crimes as well. Audrey thought she was bluffing, but ultimately decided not to find out and didn't report her to the authorities. Georgie ended up paying off Jim's debt with some money he stashed away, but it's safe to say things are still sour between the McAllister parents and Connie.

Why Connie Being On The Outs With The McAllisters Is The Worst Development Yet

While it's true I'm very worried about Mandy's former flame showing up in the season finale, that's still a ways down the road. What I'm most concerned about now is that Audrey made an enemy out of Connie. Not only is Georgie's grandmother much closer to Mandy than any other member of the Cooper family outside of her husband, but she has such respect for her that CeeCee is named after her.

Mandy's relationship with MeeMaw aside, this is another member of Georgie's family who can't visit the McAllister household without there being some major tension. I can't help but think that will be hard on Georgie to have so many family members feeling unwelcome in the house he's living in.

Does this mean it won't be long before we see Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage pull the trigger on splitting these two up? It's hard to say, considering I've found a reason to sound the alarm just about every episode this season. Because the series dropped that hint in the title, it seems deliberate that there are breadcrumbs ranging from family drama to Mandy openly worrying their relationship isn't as solid as she thought every single week.

I'm beginning to consider whether the show will have the final straw before their split be some random thing that isn't nearly as meaningful as everything else we've seen thus far. I do appreciate that Georgie & Mandy keeps me on my toes in regard to mixing it up with good and bad moments, but I wonder if I'll be saying that in a couple of seasons when this is still happening and they're no closer to splitting than they are now.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. There are just a couple of episodes left in Season 1, so be sure to get caught up and prepare for what should be a drama-filled finale.