Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Just Added Another Layer Of Family Tension Between The Coopers And McAllisters, And This Might Be The Worst Development Yet

News
By published

This feud feels significant.

Connie listening to Mandy about her father&#039;s debt
(Image credit: Michael Yarish/2025 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode "Snitch V. Deadbeat." Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has given us plenty of reasons why the title couple will eventually split, but none were as damning as what went down in the latest episode. After Georgie managed to sort of smooth things over between Mary Cooper and Audrey McCallister, his mother-in-law is on the outs with yet another member of the family.

Connie once again stirred the pot in the CBS sitcom, as she approached Mandy with a job tied to her new hustle as a bookie. She needed her granddaughter-in-law to get her some money from a big bettor. Mandy was curious why she needed her help, and eventually found out the person that owed Connie money was her father, Jim.

Audrey And Jim Have Made An Enemy Of Connie

Jim owed Connie north of $1000 in gambling debt, and while he promised Mandy he'd pay back the full amount, he wanted to do it in installments to avoid Audrey discovering what he did. Unfortunately, she found out, but to make matters even worse, went and told Connie they would not be paying. She then told Connie that if she continued to pester them, she'd report her to the police.

Connie didn't appreciate being threatened and told Audrey that if she went to the cops, then she'd be implicating Mandy in the sports betting crimes as well. Audrey thought she was bluffing, but ultimately decided not to find out and didn't report her to the authorities. Georgie ended up paying off Jim's debt with some money he stashed away, but it's safe to say things are still sour between the McAllister parents and Connie.

Why Connie Being On The Outs With The McAllisters Is The Worst Development Yet

While it's true I'm very worried about Mandy's former flame showing up in the season finale, that's still a ways down the road. What I'm most concerned about now is that Audrey made an enemy out of Connie. Not only is Georgie's grandmother much closer to Mandy than any other member of the Cooper family outside of her husband, but she has such respect for her that CeeCee is named after her.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Keep tabs on what's happening with Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage by streaming it on Paramount+. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

View Deal

Mandy's relationship with MeeMaw aside, this is another member of Georgie's family who can't visit the McAllister household without there being some major tension. I can't help but think that will be hard on Georgie to have so many family members feeling unwelcome in the house he's living in.

More On Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage

Georgie and Mandy have a disagreement in bed

(Image credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming)

Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Carried On A Tradition From The Big Bang Theory, And I'm Excited For More

Does this mean it won't be long before we see Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage pull the trigger on splitting these two up? It's hard to say, considering I've found a reason to sound the alarm just about every episode this season. Because the series dropped that hint in the title, it seems deliberate that there are breadcrumbs ranging from family drama to Mandy openly worrying their relationship isn't as solid as she thought every single week.

I'm beginning to consider whether the show will have the final straw before their split be some random thing that isn't nearly as meaningful as everything else we've seen thus far. I do appreciate that Georgie & Mandy keeps me on my toes in regard to mixing it up with good and bad moments, but I wonder if I'll be saying that in a couple of seasons when this is still happening and they're no closer to splitting than they are now.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. There are just a couple of episodes left in Season 1, so be sure to get caught up and prepare for what should be a drama-filled finale.

TOPICS
Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

I Loved The Introduction Of Ben Feldman’s Kyle On Ghosts, And I Have A Theory About How He Could Return

NCIS’ Wilmer Valderrama Reveals There’s A Major Death In The Season 22 Finale, And I’ll Be Mad If It Ends Up Being One Of These Three Characters

Kristen Stewart Skipped A Wedding Dress For Her Ceremony With Dylan Meyer, But I Love That They Got Married At A Laidback Venue With A Rich LGBTQ+ History
See more latest
Most Popular
David Harbour as Red Guardian in Thunderbolts*
David Harbour Meeting Red Guardian At Disneyland Is The Best Thing You'll See All Day
From left to right: Pete putting his hands up and out to show off Kyle, who is standing next to him with his thumbs in his pockets.
I Loved The Introduction Of Ben Feldman’s Kyle On Ghosts, And I Have A Theory About How He Could Return
Wilmer Valderrama wearing NCIS hat and jacket
NCIS’ Wilmer Valderrama Reveals There’s A Major Death In The Season 22 Finale, And I’ll Be Mad If It Ends Up Being One Of These Three Characters
Ian McDiarmid speaking to Hayden Christensen in Star Wars: The Revenge of the Sith
As Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith Turns 20, Ian McDiarmid Reflects On The Most ‘Satisfying’ Aspect Of The Film For Him
Max and Goofy dancing at the Powerline VR experience
I Enjoyed A Goofy Movie's VR Powerline Experience, And I Have Two Other Disney Moments I’d Love To See Recreated Like This
Will shocked standing outside crime scene van holding a piece of bread in Will Trent Season 3
Will Trent Revealed A Severance Cast Member Joined The Show To Shake Up Season 3's Final Episodes (And Maybe More)
Toothless looking at Hiccup while he draws on the ground in How to Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon's Popcorn Bucket Is So Adorable I Almost Feel Bad Using It
DC Comics artwork of Clayface
DC’s Clayface Movie Has Reportedly Hit A Setback, But There’s Good News
Jeremy Renner in Hawkeye
‘I Had To Defend Myself’: Jeremy Renner Explains Why He Turned Down Hawkeye Season 2, And I Completely Get Where He’s Coming From
Michael B. Jordan in Sinners.
Sinners Is Leaving IMAX This Weekend. The Seriously Cool Way The Platform Celebrated The Movie With Michael B. Jordan And Ryan Coogler