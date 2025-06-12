Another Love Is Blind Divorce Is Happening, And The Alleged Breakup Details Are Brutal

One of the best shows to binge on Netflix has long been Love Is Blind, a unique dating experiment where couples fall in love before seeing the other’s face. There have been mixed results from the pairings over the years, and the latest relationship update is from the only married couple from Season 5 , Lydia Velez Gonzalez and Milton Johnson, who are currently headed toward divorce. Lydia just went public with what allegedly happened between them, and she details a series of brutal incidents with her husband.

Season 5’s Lydia And Milton Are Getting A Divorce After Three Years

Lydia went on the What’s The Reality? podcast, which is hosted by Amber Desiree “AD” Smith from Love Is Blind Season 6, to announce the news that she’s decided to end her marriage with Milton after three years as husband and wife. The geologist said the following about why things didn’t work out between them:

It wasn’t one thing. It was a layer of situations and things that just kept piling up. When I told him ‘I’ll let you know when the divorce papers are ready, his response was ‘I’m not going to sign the papers unless there’s an NDA.’ And that said enough for me to know that I needed to share my truth and my experience.

During the hour-long podcast, Lydia details a number of problems the couple have dealt with over the years, chiefly with multiple cheating allegations to talk about from Milton’s side of things. Later in the interview she said this about the current state of their relationship:

I don’t think he loves me, because he has given me the silent treatment for the past few months, and if you truly love a person you wouldn’t do this.

When Season 5 of Love Is Blind came out in 2023, we ate up every episode. While there were a lot of breakups and drama during the season, Lydia and Milton became the sole successful couple. They became popular for showing off an age-gap romance, with Milton being 25 and Lydia being 32 at the time they first started dating. While Lydia recalled everything being “beautiful” between them at first, just six months into their marriage trouble started brewing.

Lydia Details How Milton Handled Her Chronic Illness Alongside Cheating Claims

As Lydia shared, she apparently came across a text exchange between Milton and his friend commenting on another woman that he wanted to pursue, saying she had been "all around this dick lately" and he wanted to "fuck her". However, when she confronted him about what she saw, he called it an invasion of privacy instead of explaining what happened. Additionally, Lydia shared multiple occasions of women sharing with her over DM that they were allegedly pursued by Milton in bars, with one even telling her he had invited her to his hotel during one of his work trips.

Additionally, Lydia shared Milton’s alleged reaction to her fibromyalgia diagnosis, which occurred in September of 2024. When the reality star was contemplating taking some time off work, she recalled his reaction to her decision. In her words:

To say that fibromyalgia has ruined my life doesn’t even come close to it. And instead of him being my support he told me ‘You’re not dying, you just have to eat healthy and work out’… I wanted a medical leave, so I tried to talk to him to request it back in October last year. He was like ‘Fuck no!’

While there’s been a number of successful Love Is Blind couples , Lydia and Milton sound like they are better off apart, per her claims. Milton has yet to share his side of the story, but it definitely has us not as optimistic about the experiment going into the upcoming ninth season. You can currently watch the whole series so far with a Netflix subscription .