Former MacGyver Star Is Heading To CBS' Magnum P.I. For First Follow-Up TV Role

From one CBS show to the next. Magnum P.I.’s cast is expanding to include a MacGyver star in her first follow-up TV role. Levy Tran is set to pop up in an upcoming episode of the crime drama, currently on winter hiatus.

Levy Tran memorably starred in MacGyver's later seasons as Desiree “Desi” Nguyen, and is sticking with the CBS network for her next role, according to TVLine. Tran will guest star in that series' former Friday-night drama Magnum P.I. in March, but seemingly not in as much of a protagonist capacity. Tran will portray Tia Min, a crime lord's bodyguard who is loyal to her boss, but also has a secret agenda. Magnum will be forced to work with Min when his interests align with her employer’s.

Seeing how the two characters work together is something that fans can definitely look forward to, with trust no doubt an important factor in how things play out. It’s unclear whether or not Levy Tran’s role on Magnum P.I. is 100% just for a single episode, but hopefully things are more open-ended, with more information yet to be revealed in the coming months as the episode's airdate approaches. It seems like an intriguing role that could have a lot of potential, but it’s hard to tell how things will play out with Tia's presumably dangerous boss.

Besides MacGyver, Levy Tran has also appeared in Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House and Showtime’s Shameless. She got her start as the guest hostess in MTV’s Guy Code in 2012. On the big screen, Tran is set to appear in 2022’s highly anticipated sequel The Expendables 4, opposite Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone. It's hard to know exactly what she's been keeping busy with since MacGyver’s sudden and heartbreaking cancellation earlier this year, but hopefully she continues to land high-profile roles in 2022 and beyond.

Meanwhile, the fall finale of Magnum P.I. included a storyline that has already been used in a couple of shows this season, as the Honolulu Police Department was the victim of a ransomware attack on Christmas Eve. And when the series returns with its winter premiere on January 7, 2022, Higgins will find herself the victim of a romantic dream that she has of her and Magnum. Just how will she move forward after that, while keeping it a secret, will be something to look out for.

It should be pointed out that Magnum P.I. takes place in the same universe as MacGyver and Hawaii Five-0. Surprisingly, Magnum P.I. and MacGyver were never able to cross paths, but they both have featured crossovers with Hawaii Five-0. Perhaps there can be some type of MacGyver reference when Levy Tran guest stars in the crime drama?

Season 4 of Magnum P.I. returns on Friday, January 7, at 9:00 p.m. ET on CBS. Hopefully Levy Tran will be able to guest star in more than one episode of Magnum P.I., because fans surely miss her in MacGyver, which is available to stream on Paramount+. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring schedule to see what other shows to look out for in the new year!