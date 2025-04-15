What It Was Like To Hop From NCIS To The Equalizer, According To Daniela Ruah

News
By published

That's one way to do a crossover.

It’s been nearly two years since NCIS: Los Angeles ended on CBS after 14 seasons, and cast member Daniela Ruah has still been working with the network. The actress not only returned to NCIS for the 1,000th episode in 2024, but she also directed an episode of both the franchise's Mothership series and the Hawai’i spinoff. Now, she’s bringing her directing skills to The Equalizer amid the 2025 TV schedule and revealing what the transition to the Queen Latifah-led series has been like.

Ruah’s episode of The Equalizer, "Deception," aired this past Sunday, and it was her first time directing the series. Considering she's helmed eight episodes across several NCIS shows, one may be tempted to think that there was a bit of a learning curve when Ruah made the jump to another series. However, it actually sounds like everything went swimmingly, as she explained to Parade:

It was actually a very seamless transition. We put the work in and made calls and told people, ‘I’m available, I’d love to direct on your show.’ Then, for The Equalizer, we're talking about a genre that is also procedural, so it’s definitely in my comfort zone.

Directing -- whether it be for TV or film seems somewhat daunting -- especially as far as a high-profile production is concerned. It goes without saying that Daniela Ruah, who played Kensi Blye on NCIS: LA, must consider a lot of variables as a director. I love hearing that she didn't' have a tough time with her latest gig, and it tracks that she wouldn't have been too worried, given she was still working on a procedural.

It sounds like Ruah really enjoys sitting in the big chair on set. During her interview with Parade, she went on to talk about what she wants to do down the road, and it would seem procedurals aren't solely on her mind:

I would love to start working outside of that, as well as maintaining the procedural world, because I love it. It’s what I know best, obviously. So it wasn’t that far-fetched of a step.

I can understand Ruah wanting to branch out into more genres. She was on NCIS: Los Angeles and, in turn, a regular part of the greater franchise for 14 years. (That's 15 years overall, if you include her 2024 guest appearance that was camouflaged from Hawaii.) She's also acted in and directed other projects throughout her career that were not of the procedural genre, with a chunk of them being Portuguese shows. It's great to see her thriving in this business, and I hope she continues to land opportunities.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Paramount Plus is home to NCIS, The Equalizer and more top-tier procedurals! Stream them by grabbing the Essential plan, or you can go ad-free in order to get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan. That plan runs from $12.99 a month or, if you'd like you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by way of the annual plan.

View Deal

In 2024, when it was announced that Daniela Ruah would be directing episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i, she opened up about what it’s like returning to the franchise after NCIS: LA’s conclusion. She likened the experience to “coming home” since there were many familiar faces among the cast and crew. Whether or not she’ll return to direct further episodes within the franchise is unknown, but I would hope that the directors would invite her back at some point.

Of course, let's also hope that - should The Equalizer be greenlit for Season 6 that Ruah will work on that show again as well and land other gigs, too. Check out Ruah's episode of The Equalizer now using a Paramount+ subscription.

Megan Behnke
Megan Behnke
Freelance TV News Writer

Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

I Did Not Expect Kelsea Ballerini To Replace Blake Shelton As Adam Levine’s Rival On The Voice, But The Maroon 5 Singer Knew It ‘Instantly’

NCIS: Origins Dropped Some Major Bombshells For Its Sandman Story, And Now The Season 1 Villain Is A Lot More Frightening

Florence Pugh Talks ‘Scary Break-Up’ And Why ‘It’s Not Easy’ To Be The Person Who Loves Her
See more latest
Most Popular
Florence Pugh sitting up and looking forward in We Live In Time.
Florence Pugh Talks ‘Scary Break-Up’ And Why ‘It’s Not Easy’ To Be The Person Who Loves Her
Ben Affleck as Daredevil in 2003 movie
Ben Affleck Gets Real About Daredevil And Punisher In The MCU, And He Makes A Great Point
Kelsea Ballerini and Adam Levine on The Voice Season 27.
I Did Not Expect Kelsea Ballerini To Replace Blake Shelton As Adam Levine’s Rival On The Voice, But The Maroon 5 Singer Knew It ‘Instantly’
Vera Strickland on phone while Mike Franks looks at her in NCIS: Origins
NCIS: Origins Dropped Some Major Bombshells For Its Sandman Story, And Now The Season 1 Villain Is A Lot More Frightening
Emily and Kobe
90 Day Diaries Dropped Some Massive Kobe And Emily Updates, And I'm So Happy For Them
Gabriel LaRoche handing Timothy McGee a glass of wine in his kitchen in NCIS
NCIS Just Threw Some Major Curveballs Into Its LaRoche Storyline, And One Of Them Hit Parker In A Surprising Way
Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre in 90 Day Fiance
90 Day: The Last Resort Revealed A Past Controversy Between Ariela And Biniyam That Makes Their First Appearance On The Other Way More Dramatic
Pierce Brosnan smiling slightly at the casino in Goldeneye.
‘I Remember It Very Well:’ The Story Behind The First Time Pierce Brosnan Said ‘The Name Is Bond, James Bond’
Chicago Fire Season 13 cast
Chicago Fire Fan-Favorite Remembers His Character Getting Killed Off On The Show, And I’m Not Crying, You Are
Epic Universe entrance portal
This Viral TikTok Of An Epic Universe Parkgoer Admitting To Going To Previews So He Could Steal (And Getting Arrested) Has Theme Park Fans Mad