What It Was Like To Hop From NCIS To The Equalizer, According To Daniela Ruah

It’s been nearly two years since NCIS: Los Angeles ended on CBS after 14 seasons, and cast member Daniela Ruah has still been working with the network. The actress not only returned to NCIS for the 1,000th episode in 2024, but she also directed an episode of both the franchise's Mothership series and the Hawai’i spinoff. Now, she’s bringing her directing skills to The Equalizer amid the 2025 TV schedule and revealing what the transition to the Queen Latifah-led series has been like.

Ruah’s episode of The Equalizer, "Deception," aired this past Sunday, and it was her first time directing the series. Considering she's helmed eight episodes across several NCIS shows, one may be tempted to think that there was a bit of a learning curve when Ruah made the jump to another series. However, it actually sounds like everything went swimmingly, as she explained to Parade:

It was actually a very seamless transition. We put the work in and made calls and told people, ‘I’m available, I’d love to direct on your show.’ Then, for The Equalizer, we're talking about a genre that is also procedural, so it’s definitely in my comfort zone.

Directing -- whether it be for TV or film seems somewhat daunting -- especially as far as a high-profile production is concerned. It goes without saying that Daniela Ruah, who played Kensi Blye on NCIS: LA, must consider a lot of variables as a director. I love hearing that she didn't' have a tough time with her latest gig, and it tracks that she wouldn't have been too worried, given she was still working on a procedural.

It sounds like Ruah really enjoys sitting in the big chair on set. During her interview with Parade, she went on to talk about what she wants to do down the road, and it would seem procedurals aren't solely on her mind:

I would love to start working outside of that, as well as maintaining the procedural world, because I love it. It’s what I know best, obviously. So it wasn’t that far-fetched of a step.

I can understand Ruah wanting to branch out into more genres. She was on NCIS: Los Angeles and, in turn, a regular part of the greater franchise for 14 years. (That's 15 years overall, if you include her 2024 guest appearance that was camouflaged from Hawaii.) She's also acted in and directed other projects throughout her career that were not of the procedural genre, with a chunk of them being Portuguese shows. It's great to see her thriving in this business, and I hope she continues to land opportunities.

In 2024, when it was announced that Daniela Ruah would be directing episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i, she opened up about what it’s like returning to the franchise after NCIS: LA’s conclusion. She likened the experience to “coming home” since there were many familiar faces among the cast and crew. Whether or not she’ll return to direct further episodes within the franchise is unknown, but I would hope that the directors would invite her back at some point.

Of course, let's also hope that - should The Equalizer be greenlit for Season 6 that Ruah will work on that show again as well and land other gigs, too. Check out Ruah's episode of The Equalizer now using a Paramount+ subscription.