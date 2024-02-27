‘No One Knew Exactly To The Extent How Bad It Was’: Former Wendy Williams Show DJ Boof Weighs In On What He Knows About Her Situation

Last week we learned that former talk show host Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The announcement comes after years of struggles for the host which included Williams losing her popular daytime talk show. Now one member of that show is speaking out about Williams’ battles, saying that while people on the show knew she was having problems, nobody understood the extent of the situation.

Before the aphasia diagnosis, Wendy Williams had been battling alcohol addiction and having conflicts with people on The Wendy Williams Show this ultimately led to the cancellation of Williams’ show, with the time slot taken by Sherri Shepard. The recent diagnosis would seem to at least explain part of what was going on. Friend and co-worker of Williams DJ Boof recently told TMZ that while people certainly knew Williams was dealing with something, nobody understood what was going on. Boof explained…

No one knew exactly the extent how bad it was. I think I felt like people knew something was up with her, but they didn’t really know. I knew it because I’d been around it, you know? It’s sad to see something like that happen to her. She needs help.

The drama surrounding The Wendy Williams Show lasted for years before the show was eventually canceled. Williams was reportedly having financial issues for some time, and the final season of her show was handled almost entirely without her, as the host dealt with unspecified health problems.

Wendy Williams is dealing with the same frontotemporal dementia that forced Bruce Willis to retire from acting. It requires constant supervision, but even there we find controversy. Williams' family is taking issue with just who is providing that care.

Williams’ family says they have not been able to see her, and they are seemingly not being updated on her condition. Her son accused the guardianship that is overseeing Williams of taking advantage of her. DJ Boof doesn’t know why they are being kept at a distance, but he does believe Williams’ family should be there for her. He continued…

I speak to Wendy. I dunno if they speak to her as much as I do, but last time I spoke to her was probably like a month ago. I don’t think it’s her not keeping them in the loop. I think it could be the guardianship that’s not letting them know exactly what’s going on. If you were to ask me, I think she needs to be around her family.

A new documentary which premiered Lifetime takes a look inside Wendy Williams’ life as it is today. It may provide some answers that explain everything that has been going on in Williams' life. Her family will be included, so fans will at least be able to see both sides of this fight.