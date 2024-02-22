Wendy Williams’ Reps Confirm Frontotemporal Dementia Diagnosis Ahead Of Documentary Premiere

With the upcoming documentary Where is Wendy Williams? debuting on the 2024 TV schedule this weekend, the life and career of the former talk show host has been in the spotlight more than ever. Williams’ family recently opened up about Wendy’s health struggles ahead of the Lifetime network debut, and sadly even more details have broken about those challenges.

In a press release issued by Williams’ representatives (via PR Newswire ), it has been confirmed that The Wendy Williams Show host has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. The same condition that saw Bruce Willis’ retirement from acting, reps confirmed her diagnosis through a statement that partially explained the situation as follows:

In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behavior and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life.

The timing of that diagnosis could line up with the previous rumors speculating Wendy Williams’ supposed hospitalization last year. Speaking of timing, it’s interesting that Wendy and her team would announce her frontotemporal dementia diagnosis prior to the airing of Where is Wendy Williams? Which could mean that larger revelations about Williams' life, or a more detailed dive into how this condition has affected her everyday routine, might be in the wings.

Wendy Williams' claims of financial hardship might be discussed as well, which is another topic that's made it into the media personality's news orbit as of late. Which means that the heated debate between Williams’ son and her manager might also be brought into focus as a result of what Where is Wendy Williams? intends to share with the world. While that's not confirmed, one does wonder if that will be touched upon during the two night event airing this weekend.

That just ties back to the fact that Ms. Williams and her reps are, as usual, being upfront with the public in a time of personal challenges. Surely that sort of candor will only be presented all the stronger after Where is Wendy Williams? makes its broadcast debut. A woman who embodies the title of “media personality," she's never been afraid to use the spotlight to share her truth.

One can assume that Wendy will continue being Wendy every chance she gets, if only to continue upholding that reputation of frankness. At a time where such heartbreaking news has been released, Williams and her personal determination help ease what has to be a difficult announcement.

We here at CinemaBlend send our best wishes to Wendy Williams, as well as her family and friends. Meanwhile, both halves of Lifetime’s Where is Wendy Williams documentary is set to air this weekend, on February 24th and 25th at 8 PM ET.