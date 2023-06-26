Looks Like Fox News Has Finally Found Its Tucker Carlson Replacement

Fox News Media shocked viewers and much of the TV news industry when it revealed in April that it parted ways with Tucker Carlson. The polarizing host and contributor had been with the network for well over a decade and had raked in strong ratings for it during his tenure. However, it would seem that the corporation is looking to freshen up its programming, particularly when it comes to its primetime content. Since Carlson’s exit, one big question has lingered: Who’s going to take over the 8 p.m. hour time slot. Well, we finally have the answer, and his replacement has officially been revealed.

It’s been announced that fellow conservative pundit Jesse Watters is set to take over the spot formerly held by Tucker Carlson. This marks a change for Watters, as he previously held down the 7 p.m. hour, and he’ll now be succeeded in that position by Laura Ingraham. Other notable programming moves include Greg Gutfeld transitioning to 10 p.m. and Fox News @ Night shifting to 11 p.m. – which is an hour earlier than its previous slot. Sean Hannity is the only primetime personality who won’t be moving, as he’ll remain on at 9 p.m. Fox released a statement that was shared with CinemaBlend and more news outlets, and the news company sounds optimistic about the future:

Fox News Channel has been America’s destination for news and analysis for more than 21 years and we are thrilled to debut a new lineup. The unique perspectives of Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters, Sean Hannity, and Greg Gutfeld will ensure our viewers have access to unrivaled coverage from our best-in-class team for years to come.

(Image credit: Fox News Media)

This development represents a bit of a full-circle moment for Jesse Watters, who began his tenure at Fox in 2003 shortly after he graduated from Trinity College. He got his start as part of the production team for Bill O'Reilly’s The O’Reilly Factor, which aired during the 8 p.m. hour at the time. Watters eventually started doing on air-segments for the show and, by 2014, he started guest-hosting Outnumbered. His credits also include The Five and his own eponymous show called Watters' World. More recently, he’s spearheaded Jesse Watters Primetime - a show that debuted in early 2022.

So needless to say, the 44-year-old media pundit has a long history with Fox News and has a considerable amount of experience as a result. With that in mind, his newly granted time slot upgrade makes sense from a logistical standpoint. It’s fair to say that he’s garnered a firm following of viewers, though few personalities at any network have been able to match the base that Tucker Carlson has amassed.

As of this writing, Fox has not provided a definitive reason for dissolving its relationship with Tucker Carlson. Sources have claimed, however, that his coverage of the insurrection on January 6 factored into the decision. It’s been said the powers that be were also displeased with leaked DMs containing racist sentiments that purportedly belong to Carlson. His ousting had an impact on the company, as ratings issues cropped up in the aftermath. Though one exec claimed his exit had been financially beneficial, as advertisers (who’d boycotted Carlson’s show and time slot) were starting to return.

The media maven has since taken to Twitter to start a brand-new program, though it’s already sparked some legal issues with Fox News Media. The company claims his new gig violates a non-compete provision in his contract, which he’s still being held to. However, he’s accused his former TV partners of fraud, and his lawyer argues that the aforementioned clause is no longer valid.

Aside from all of that though, it can definitely be said that Fox is making some major moves with Jesse Watters and co. It’ll surely be interesting to see how things pan out in the long run. And at the same time, expect viewers to also keep an eye on how Tucker Carlson continues to progress with his own media presence.