Tucker Carlson's Fox News Firing Allegedly Caused By Trove Of Redacted Texts, While Former Employee Reportedly Kept Secret Recordings

This has been a hullabaloo-filled week for cable news networks, with two of the biggest headline-makers getting ousted from their respective gigs. Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News was perhaps more shocking than Don Lemon’s CNN termination , given the latter’s recent misconduct situation, and the all-around lack of negative attention surrounding Carlson at the network. But now that the dust is settling, with Carlson finally offering up a vague response to the issue on Wednesday night, it appears as if one of the major catalysts for the firing has been unearthed in the form of previously redacted text messages.

It’s being reported that a host of messages from Carlson, whose contents were previously blocked, were discovered by Fox News employees mere days before the company agreed to pay out a $787.5 million settlement to bring the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit case to a close. What’s more, other reports surfaced claiming that one or more Fox News employees were keeping a secret dossier of damaging files against Carlson, with the idea that they could be used as potential ammunition if the former anchor decided to fight back.

Tucker Carlson's Redacted Texts

According to the New York Times , it was the day before Fox News was set to go to trial against Dominion Voting Systems when a team of execs and board of directors’ members discovered a host of private messages sent from Tucker Carlson that were reportedly of highly inflammatory, offensive and racist remarks; ones that were reportedly harsher than the usual thoughts he’d shared on the air and publicly. It was the first time these individuals were made privy to the messages, despite Fox News’ trial lawyers having already had access to them.

The discovery is said to have sent the execs into panic mode, and Carlson’s messages reportedly fueled not only the company’s decision to settle with Dominion Voting Systems, but also the eventual choice to cut off one of Fox News’ most dependable ratings sources. Allegedly, the execs were compelled to take action in a way that would avoid an outcome where Carlson’s texts were brought up for under-oath questioning at trial.

That said, it’s also unclear why the aforementioned Fox News execs were unaware of the text messages ahead of time, especially when some of the non-redacted messages were reportedly widely. And while the going idea is that a variety of factors led the Board and others to choose to part ways with Tucker Carlson — which certainly include his on-air conspiracy theory pushes regarding the election and Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol building — the discovery of the messages is noted as being a vital piece of info regarding that decision.

Fox News' Alleged Secret Files And Recordings

According to Rolling Stone, Fox News execs are already set up to potentially face off against Tucker Carlson if he would try to strike back against the network for his supposedbly agreed-upon exit. Multiple sources claimed that the network's communications department has an "oppo file" full of allegedly harmful information and reports against Carlson that would be leaked out if he would choose to get aggressive.

Fox News execs have officially denied those claims, as seen in the statement below.

This is patently absurd and categorically false. We thank Tucker for his service to the network as a host, and prior to that, as a contributor.

For what it's worth, however, other sources who spoke out in the RS story say that Fox News communications department head Irena Briganti is known to have compiled files of that sort for all employees, with one former employee referring to it as a "dirty trick." But it's alleged that some of the documents within Briganti's folder match up with those of a ex-employee.

While Fox News may or may not have its own special T.C. dossier, it would appear as if former senior booking producer Abby Grossberg has personally kept her own assortment of recordings of Carlson. She currently has two lawsuits going against Carlson and Fox News over allegations of a toxic workplace and misogynist behavior against female guests and employees. She appeared on MSNBC on Tuesday night and revoiced her accusations against Carlson and his also-fired executive producer Justin Wells, claiming they made her life "a living hell." Grossman claims to have upwards of 90 recordings made during her time of employment.

While it's possibly too soon to say whether or not Tucker Carlson's absence will dethrone Fox News as the cable news champ, Brian Kilmeade's first replacement telecast in the newly dubbed Fox News Tonight did tumble in the ratings numbers. It'll be interesting to see and hear what others in the cable news sector, such as Sean Hannity and Megyn Kelly, have to say about these latest allegations.