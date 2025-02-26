Peacock Has A New Matthew Perry Doc That Claims He Had Dozens Of Ketamine Shots Before His Death: 'Should Have Known Better
A tragedy that could have been avoided.
Considering how often Friends still airs in syndication and continues to keep Matthew Perry’s Chandler Bing around as a daily presence, it can be easy to forget that it’s been around 16 months since the actor died of an accidental drowning caused by the acute effects of ketamine. Since that time, the majority of his former co-stars have shared tributes and praise, while a new streaming documentary is looking deeper into the lead-up and shocking causal factors that resulted in his death.
Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy, Available now with a Peacock subscription as one of this week’s streaming highlights, is an hourlong retrospective that is less of a career celebration and more of a cautionary tale about substance abuse, and the ways affluent celebrities can unwittingly influence negative and potentially deadly behavior within their inner circles. In Perry’s case, it came down to a personal assistant he’d reportedly trusted for years, as well as the doctors supplying the ketamine in such high amounts.
It was revealed in the doc that Perry was given upwards of 27 ketamine injections across the three days that preceded his death. And U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada appears quite often as a talking-head, pointing the finger at the eventually convicted physicans — Drs. Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez — as well as Perry's longtime live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa. In his words:
Saying that the medical professionals responsible "should have known much better," Estrada stated that there were plenty of warning signs and red flags along the way that should have been avoided in the first place, but that someone also should have stepped in after the problems became worse.
In the aftermath of Perry's death and the ensuing investigation, charges were filed against not just Placencia and Chavez, but also Iwamasa, TV director Erik Fleming, and another drug dealer. The case also drew national attention to the so-called "Ketamine Queen," Jasveen Sangha.
For many, Matthew Perry will always be more than just a TV comedy actor, just like he'd wanted. And here's hoping that his struggles will serve to help others to find help in their own lives before things go too far.
