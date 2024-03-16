32 TV Shows With Fake Businesses Everyone Knows

For as long as the medium has been around, TV has given audiences unforgettable characters, iconic moments, and beloved storylines we still talk about months, years, and even decades later. In addition to all of that, these small-screen staples have introduced us to some big businesses that we cherish just as much. That being said, here are 32 TV shows with fake businesses that everyone knows…

(Image credit: NBC)

Dunder Mifflin (The Office)

Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, Inc. from The Office is undoubtedly one of the most well-known fake businesses from a TV show, even by those who’ve either never watched the beloved workplace sitcom or only caught a few episodes here and there. Central to many of the best episodes of The Office , this paper and office supply wholesaler might not have the best products, but it’s got the best people.

(Image credit: Fox)

Moe's Tavern (The Simpsons)

The Simpsons has given fans countless fake businesses over the years, so much so you could build an entire list with nothing but locations from Springfield. One of the most iconic, and most prolific, is Moe’s Tavern. Homer’s favorite watering hole and Bart’s favorite prank call target , this dimly-lit, smoke-filled bar has been central to many episodes of the long-running animated series.

(Image credit: Paramount/NBC)

Cheers (Cheers)

As noted in the timeless opening credits song , the titular bar in Cheers is a place “where everybody knows your name, and they’re always glad you came.” Over the course of 11 seasons, this Boston pub became one of the most well-known sitcom settings thanks to its cast of bartenders and extremely faithful patrons.

(Image credit: HBO)

Waystar Royco (Succession)

Waystar Royco, the massive conglomerate at the center of most of the drama in Succession, has become one of those corporations like Ewing Oil or the Bluth Company that prove that family and business don’t always mix. In fact, the mergers, acquisitions, deals, and in-fighting are enough to rip a family apart.

(Image credit: AMC)

Los Pollos Hermanos (Breaking Bad)

On the surface, Los Pollos Hermanos was a fast-food chain owned and operated by Gustavo Frig and Max Arciniega, but we all know it for its money laundering and various other schemes on Breaking Bad. It would be nice to try some of that tasty fried chicken, but only if we keep our wallets and heads intact.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Planet Express (Futurama)

With a slogan like “Our crew is replaceable, your package isn’t!” it’s hard not to find the humor in Planet Express’ business model on Futurama. This futuristic intergalactic delivery service was at the center of a large portion of the animated series’ best episodes and created some unforgettable moments along the way.

(Image credit: NBC)

Central Perk (Friends)

Besides Monic and Rachel’s apartment, there are no locations from Friends that are more recognizable as Central Perk. This New York coffee shop, which is a play on Central Park, gave audiences all kinds of great moments, both scripted and improvised like Billy Crystal’s hilarious appearance alongside Robin Williams.

(Image credit: AMC)

Sterling Cooper (Mad Men)

Sterling Cooper, and its various incarnations and name changes, made the world of advertising look like the coolest profession when the agency was introduced alongside Mad Men back in 2007. Sure, a lot that went on at the New York-based company wouldn’t fly today, but the ‘60s were a much different, smoke-filled time when nothing was off the table.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Good Burger (All That)

Before there were two movies set at this fast-food restaurant, Good Burger got its start on an unforgettable skit on the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show, All That. Kel Mitchell’s Ed could be the most dim-witted and frustrating cashier known to man, but there is no denying his charm or those delicious burgers and shakes (just as long as he’s not in the ice cream tank again).

(Image credit: NBC)

Pendant Publishing (Seinfeld)

Pendant Publishing, Elaine’s longtime employer on Seinfeld popped up quite often during the show’s run. This includes some hilarious episodes like the one where Kramer tries to get a coffee table book published and another where George briefly gets a job, one of many career changes for the neurotic and opinionated character.

(Image credit: Fox)

Strickland Propane (King Of The Hill)

Strickland Propane, known for its propane and propane accessories, could very well be the most well-known gas-based company in the history of animated television. It’s hard to not quote Hank Hill whenever going to refill a propane tank, or when you just randomly pass a rack of them when going to the grocery store.

(Image credit: Fox/Netflix)

The Bluth Company (Arrested Development)

Sure the Bluth Company helped Saddam Hussein, committed all kinds of fraud, and was led by an extremely wealthy family who lacked self-awareness or a connection to normal society, but it had a lot of charm, and that’s what matters. Can you imagine Arrested Development without this massive headache of a company?

(Image credit: FXX)

Paddy's Pub (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia)

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has been on the air since 2005, and it’s hard to find an episode that doesn’t at least partially take place in Paddy’s Pub. That gang’s bar, which somehow manages to stay in business despite small crowds and various other issues, is essentially the sixth lead on the long-running comedy series.

(Image credit: NBC)

Vandelay Industries (Seinfeld)

Okay, Vandelay Industries doesn’t really exist, even in the context of Seinfeld, but there’s no way we were going to leave one of George’s best schemes off this list. One of the best jokes from the show’s long run on NBC, this fake latex company is classic Seinfeld.

(Image credit: Fox)

The Android's Dungeon & Baseball Card Shop (The Simpsons)

The Android’s Dungeon & Baseball Card Shop, home to the Comic Book Guy, is one of those locations from The Simpsons everyone had to find on the once-booming The Simpsons: Tapped Out mobile game more than a decade ago. Host of several great episodes, and even more hilarious interactions, this comic book store is a staple of Springfield.

(Image credit: Comedy Central)

Casa Bonita (South Park)

Okay, Casa Bonita exists in real life , but we would be remiss to leave it off our list of great TV businesses. This over-the-top and absurd Mexican restaurant is at the center of one of the best South Park episodes and remains one of the most well-known businesses in the show’s massive universe.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Vought International (The Boys)

Who doesn’t love an evil, pompous, destructive, and merciless corporation filled with villains who’ve convinced the world they are the good guys? Well, Vought International from The Boys definitely falls into that category. We just wouldn’t want to visit the headquarters or cross paths with any of its executives, especially Homelander.

(Image credit: CBS)

Ewing Oil (Dallas)

One of the most well-known TV shows of the latter part of the 20th century, Dallas gave audiences so many unforgettable moments involving J.R. Ewing and his Ewing Oil company. This is another company we wouldn’t want to do business with, considering all the scheming, murder, and whatnot.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

ACME (Looney Tunes)

Decades before all the drama surrounding Coyote vs. Acme, Wile E. Coyote used the fictional company’s products time and time again in his endless quest to capture that pesky roadrunner. Acme, Corp. had it all: dynamite, bird food, excavating equipment, you name it, but the products just never seemed to work.

(Image credit: Shout Factory)

WKRP (WKRP In Cincinnati)

WKRP in Cincinnati will forever be remembered as one of the best sitcoms from the ‘70s and ‘80s, and not just because it gave us the best Thanksgiving episode of all time. The AM radio station at the center of this beloved classic was full of all sorts of misfits and outcasts trying to give you the news and some tunes you could find in a small-market Midwest town.

(Image credit: Fox)

Bob's Burgers (Bob's Burgers)

Maybe it’s the charm that makes the titular restaurant in Bob’s Burgers so beloved because it certainly can’t be the location (right next to a crematorium) that’s bringing in its admittedly small customer base. Regardless of its issues and trappings, Bob’s Burgers is a fast-food joint that many of us know all too well.

(Image credit: NBC)

Sanford And Son Salvage (Sanford And Son)

Sanford and Son Salvage, the family business on the classic sitcom, Sanford and Son, could very well be the most recognizable junkyard in the history of television. Sure Fred G. Sanford was more prone to faking a heart attack than giving someone a deal on some junk, err treasures, but he sure did make it all the more fun.

(Image credit: Fox)

Gary's Shoes & Accessories For Today's Woman (Married... With Children)

One of the best aspects of Al Bundy’s character on Married… with Children was the fact that he worked at Gary’s Shoes & Accessories for Today’s Woman. This manly man who liked to drink, bowl, and sit a certain way on the couch would spend his days peddling shoes for the “modern” woman. Oh, the irony. Oh, the comedy.

(Image credit: CBS)

MacLaren's Pub (How I Met Your Mother)

Can you count how many nights we spent with the How I Met Your Mother cast at MacLaren's Pub, their main hangout spot? It has to be dozens upon dozens, if not more. Several of the characters first met at this iconic New York City bar, a place we would certainly like to visit if it existed in the real world.

(Image credit: NBC)

Kruger Industrial Smoothing (Seinfeld)

Jerry had all the girlfriends but George had all the jobs on Seinfeld, including a stint at Kruger Industrial Smoothing. Following his stint with the New York Yankees, George lied his way into a job with this company, which would ultimately lead to Festivus, one of many phrases Seinfeld introduced to the English language.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Max (Saved By The Bell)

Every sitcom has a go-to hangout for its cast of characters, and Saved by the Bell had The Max. Over the course of the series’ run in the early ‘90s, the students of Bayside High treated this neon-filled diner as their personal hangout where A.C. Slater would do the coolest and most ‘90s thing ever by turning his seat backwards before sitting down.

(Image credit: ABC)

The Smash Club (Full House)

Uncle Jesse was always up to something to not lose touch with his younger and more daring self on Full House, whether it was running away from his family for a weekend in Tahoe to starting the Smash Club. This San Francisco nightclub was a major location during later seasons of the ABC sitcom’s run and gave us some hilarious, and thoughtful moments along the way.

(Image credit: Fox)

MomCorp (Futurama)

Though the leader of MomCorp puts on the appearance of a gentle, kind, and good-natured elderly woman running a robot company, behind closed doors she’s anything but. Throughout Futurama, Mom runs her business with an iron fist. Well, except for whenever the Professor is around.

(Image credit: Fox)

Mega Lo Mart (King of the Hill)

Mega Lo Mart, a clear parody of the real-life Walmart, came up time and time again on King of The Hill, including with its trademark commercials starring flugelhorn icon Chuck Mangione. Appearing in the first and last episodes of the long-running Fox animated series, the store was a major part of several arcs and unforgettable moments.

(Image credit: Fox)

Outdoor Man (Last Man Standing)

Tim Taylor had “Tool Time” on Home Improvement but Mike Baxter, also played by Tim Allen, had Outdoor Man on the popular sitcom, Last Man Standing. As its name suggests, this outdoor and recreation store had everything an adventurer, fisherman, or hunter would want in life.

(Image credit: ABC)

Packard Sawmill (Twin Peaks)

One of the great things about Twin Peaks was the fact that the Pacific Northwest town and its various businesses and industries had a tremendous amount of lore. This includes the Packard Sawmill, which was at the center of several of the major subplots and arcs in David Lynch’s mystery thriller. It was also predominantly featured in the Twin Peaks title sequence, which is one of the best in the history of TV.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Krusty Krab (Spongebob Squarepants)

We may never really know what’s in a Krabby Patty , but one thing that is for sure is that the Krusty Krab is one of the most well-known locations on Spongebob Squarepants. The better of two burger joints in Bikini Bottoms, Mr. Krab’s signature sandwich has to be one of the tastiest-looking food items in the history of animated television.

Though these fake businesses can’t be visited in real life (aside from an occasional pop-up shop marketing ploy), we can go back and watch these various shows time and time again.