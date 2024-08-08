32 TV Shows That Actually Ended Well

Some TV shows stumble their way to the finish line, such as these series that went on way too long. But others end the race cruising to victory, with final seasons and series finales that satisfyingly wrap up the journey their characters were on over the years. From classic comedies like Cheers to acclaimed dramas like The Americans to sci-fi standouts like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, here are TV 32 shows that absolutely nailed their farewells. (WARNING! Obviously there are spoilers ahead!)

(Image credit: HBO)

Succession

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong could have milked all of that Shakespearean family drama for one or two more seasons but smartly decided to end the hit HBO drama after four seasons because "this was simply how this story had to go," Armstrong told Vulture. And it ended in brutally brilliant fashion, with outsider Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) sniveling his way to the top of Waystar Royco over Roy siblings Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall (Jeremy Armstrong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook).

(Image credit: AMC)

Breaking Bad

It was inevitable: after five seasons of greed and ruthlessness, chemistry teacher-turned-meth cooker Walter White (Bryan Cranston) had to die. But what a way to go, with an explosive, critically acclaimed final run — both halves of season five won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series in 2013 and 2014 — that not only offered up some of the drama's greatest episodes ("Ozymandias" is one for the history books) but cemented the TV series as one of the best ever.

(Image credit: CBS)

Newhart

Nowadays, the "it was all a dream" twist has become a cliché but when the CBS sitcom Newhart pulled that very move back in 1990, it cemented itself as one of the most memorable moments in pop culture history. In the final minutes of the comedy's series finale, lead character Dick Loudon (Bob Newhart) woke up after getting knocked out by a golf ball in Vermont — the surprise was that he was now in a Chicago bedroom as Bob Hartley, his famous The Bob Newhart Show character, with TV wife Emily (special guest Suzanne Pleshette) by his side.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Mad Men

Fitting for an iconic and complicated character like Don Draper (Jon Hamm) — and finally earning the actor that much-deserved Emmy for Best Actor — Mad Men left viewers with quite an ambiguous conclusion when it ended in 2015 after seven seasons. The existential finale saw the advertising executive searching for inner peace at a meditation retreat, or was he really just tapping into some Zen as inspiration for that famous Coca-Cola advert? We'll never know!

(Image credit: HBO)

The Leftovers

Grounded by a standout performance by Carrie Coon as Nora Durst, the conclusion of HBO's The Leftovers was ambiguous yet sentimental, a gratifying and thematically fitting send-off for the complex drama. Following Nora in her decision to enter a radioactive machine that could reunite her with her husband and children who vanished in the "Sudden Departure," the series finale didn't so much answer all of our questions about all the ones who left — we still don't entirely understand the quantum mechanics of it all — as it did give hope to the ones left behind.

(Image credit: NBC)

30 Rock

The seventh and final season of 30 Rock said goodbye to Liz (Tina Fey), Jack (Alec Baldwin), Tracy (Tracy Morgan), Kenneth (Jack McBrayer) and Jenna (Jane Krakowski) in equal parts hilarious and heartfelt fashion, with all of the nostalgic callbacks, witty one-liners and delightful absurdism that fans have come to know and love from the NBC sitcom. The series finale also movingly said farewell to the real-life behind-the-scenes folks from 30 Rock by casting them as the TGS crew.

(Image credit: NBC)

Parks And Recreation

Co-written by lead Amy Poehler, the series finale of Parks and Recreation warmly said goodbye to both beloved characters and the city of Pawnee. The sweet two-parter took place mostly in the future, with happy endings for all: Garry (Jim O'Heir) being elected mayor (with Christie Brinkley as his wife, no less); Andy (Chris Pratt) and April (Aubrey Plaza) becoming parents; Ron (Nick Offerman) taking over as superintendent of the Pawnee National Park; and Leslie (Poehler) continuing her life of political service...potentially all the way to the White House?

(Image credit: Fox)

Fringe

The final episode of the Fox sci-fi drama Fringe was a bittersweet one for Olivia (Anna Torv), Peter (Joshua Jackson) and Walter (John Noble). The fifth season had jumped far into the dystopian future overtaken by the Observers. Walter sacrificed himself and took Michael (Rowan Longworth) into a wormhole even farther into the future to stop the Observer invasion from ever happening in the first place. In the process, the story reset back to 2015, where Walter sadly no longer existed, but through time-travel magic, he still managed to send his son a drawing of a white tulip.

(Image credit: FX on Hulu)

Justified

The story of Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) continued with the sequel series Justified: City Primeval, but the end of its predecessor Justified was a more than satisfactory closing chapter in and of itself, especially in wrapping up Raylan's rivalry with friend-turned-foe Boyd Crowder (Walton Goggins). The Harlan County criminal was an endlessly quotable character across all six seasons of the FX drama, but his final words — “We dug coal together" — prove he saved the best line for last.

(Image credit: FX)

The Shield

One of the most gripping crime dramas of the 2000s, The Shield lived up to its own reputation with its bold finish, which saw Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis) trying so hard to stay out of prison that he got a fate worse than incarceration: with blood on his hands, his family running from him, and him banished to a desk job. With police sirens blaring in the distance, Vic grabbed the gun from his desk drawer and left the ICE building. Where he went, we'll never know, but it surely can't be good.

(Image credit: Paramount Television)

Cheers

It can be hard to leave those special places where everybody knows your name, but if you have to, at least take "One for the Road." Such is the title of Cheers' standout series finale, which poured one out for all of our beloved barflies: Woody (Woody Harrelson) was elected Boston councilman; Norm (George Wendt) finally got his coveted city job; Cliff (John Ratzenberger) was promoted at the Post Office; and Sam (Ted Danson) chose between reconciliation with the one who got away, Diane (Shelley Long), and the real love of his life, the bar itself.

(Image credit: CBS)

MASH

It's the most-watched finale of all time for a reason: seen by a TV audience of 121.6 million, the 1983 end of MASH beautifully brought closure to the dysfunctional members of the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital. With the Korean War coming to a close, the camp had to go their separate ways, but no departure tugged at our hearts quite like the one between Hawkeye (Alan Alda) and B.J. (Mike Farrell), which saw the former leave on a helicopter only to spot the latter's parting message: the word "GOODBYE" spelled out with rocks on the ground below.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Sopranos

One of the most polarizing TV finales of all time was also one of the most powerful. That shocking The Sopranos ending was a masterclass in embracing ambiguity and racking up tension, with Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) seemingly enjoying a simple diner meal and some Journey tunes with his wife (Edie Falco) and son (Robert Iler) while keeping an eye on every patron entering the establishment. As the diner door opened and the bell rang, Tony looked up — and the screen cut to black. Was it Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler), who finally found a parking spot? Or was it someone far more nefarious? Frustratingly and fantastically, we will never know.

(Image credit: HBO)

Six Feet Under

It seems so obvious now to end a series about a family that owns a funeral home by fast-forwarding into the future to see how each character dies, but the laying to rest of the HBO drama Six Feet Under felt clever and emotional when it aired back in 2005. An episode of television dominated by death doesn't sound all that cheerful, but getting to see the Fishers years down the line — particularly Claire (Lauren Ambrose), the last one standing at 102 — felt as right and cyclical as life itself.

(Image credit: DirecTV)

Friday Night Lights

"Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose." Such was the motto of football coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and the showrunners of Friday Night Lights took it to heart when it came to graduating the high school-set drama series. Despite the gleam of game glory blurring his vision — the East Dillon Lions happily won that tense match-up against the Dillon Panthers — Coach Taylor clearly saw that it was only right for him to leave Texas behind by the series' end, moving to Philadelphia to support his beloved wife Tami (Connie Britton) and her new job as dean of admissions at Braemore College. Couple's goals, much?

(Image credit: HBO)

The Wire

One of the best episodes of The Wire is its last, which managed to wrap everything up while also leaving things intriguingly open. It showed that Baltimore and all of its complexities would continue long after the credits roll. Things could change — Carcetti (Aidan Gillen) could become governor, Templeton (Tom McCarthy) could win a Pulitzer, Michael (Tristan Wilds) could become the new Omar, McNulty (Dominic West) could leave the police department — but, devastatingly, many things would always stay the same.

(Image credit: NBC)

The West Wing

The end of The West Wing was the end of an era — literally, as the seventh and final season chronicled the last weeks of President Jed Bartlet's (Martin Sheen) administration. The series finale was a heartfelt farewell to the former POTUS as well as all of the government employees and officials in his orbit, including C.J. (Allison Janney), Leo (John Spencer), Josh (Bradley Whitford) and Donna (Janel Moloney). But it didn't languish in nostalgia: "What are you thinking about?" Stockard Channing's Abbey asked Jed at the show's end. "Tomorrow," he replied.

(Image credit: NBC)

ER

The medical drama came full circle for its grand finale, which echoed its premiere episode 15 years prior by taking place over the course of 24 hours in the emergency room of Cook County General Hospital. The cases are dramatic and dizzyingly varied, from emergency cesarean sections to terminal cancer diagnoses to triage patients from an industrial explosion. As the theme music played, the camera pulled out for ER's final, effective shot: the entire exterior of the hospital, seen for the first and only time in the show's history, with all of that curative frenzy happening within.

(Image credit: Sci-Fi)

Battlestar Galactica

After years spent traversing the stars and avoiding being blown to smithereens by enemy Cylons, the Battlestar Galactica crew and the last remaining humans finally made it to Earth — well, the Earth of the distant past — at the end of the Sci-Fi Channel series. That primitive planet eventually evolves into modern-day civilization and the epilogue picks up 150,000 years in the future, where half-human, half-Cylon Hera has been announced as a "Mitochondrial Eve," the progenitor of modern-day humanity. Leaving us with Jimi Hendrix's warning cry "All Along the Watchtower," the finale chillingly questioned whether humans are doomed to repeat themselves.

(Image credit: UPN)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer

There's a lot of pressure with being the "Chosen One," as Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) no doubt learned through seven seasons of the iconic fantasy series Buffy the Vampire Slayer. But after 140-plus episodes of single-handedly saving Sunnydale and suffering greatly in the process, Buffy recognizes that she doesn't have to do it all alone. In the series finale, the Hellmouth crumbles and Sunnydale is destroyed but Buffy has the Scooby Gang and a new crop of Slayers by her side, and a whole future ahead of her.

(Image credit: CBS)

The Mary Tyler Moore Show

"We kept putting off writing that last show," said executive producer Allan Burns as he accepted The Mary Tyler Moore Show's Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1977. "I think it said what we wanted it to say. It was poignant." Poignant, yes, but also plenty funny, with Mary (TV icon Mary Tyler Moore), Lou (Edward Asner), Murray (Gavin MacLeod) and Sue Ann (Betty White) ultimately getting fired from WJM-TV. From that group shuffle to the tissue box to the swan song of "It's a Long Way to Tipperary," the finale had us laughing and crying in equal turns.

(Image credit: FX)

The Americans

With a high-stakes show like The Americans, it seemed only inevitable for Russian spies Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys) to be exposed and have to flee the United States for Mother Russia. Despite that eventuality, the FX drama still managed to end on a tensely unexpected and devastating note, with both their American-born children Paige staying behind. That shot of Paige (Holly Taylor) standing on the platform as Philip and Elizabeth's train pulled away will haunt us for years to come.

(Image credit: NBC)

Parenthood

Over six seasons, Parenthood fans came to love the Braverman clan like their own family, which made it all the harder to say goodbye when the show ended in 2015. But even though the series finale was a tearjerking one, with patriarch Zeek (Craig T. Nelson) dying peacefully in his sleep, a hopeful time-jump showed that all would be well with the Bravermans, with weddings, pregnancies, graduations, vacations and puppies at Christmas all happily in their futures.

(Image credit: AMC)

Better Call Saul

It's hard enough to make a great spin-off of an already great show. But to end that spin-off with as much acclaim as its predecessor is a whole other thing entirely. Better Call Saul, part of the Breaking Bad universe, did just that with its sixth season, which saw Jimmy McGill-turned-Saul Goodman-turned-Gene Takavic (Bob Odenkirk) finally facing the consequences of his choices. However, as co-creator Peter Gould told AMC, Saul's end can actually be seen as hopeful: "In spite of the fact that he's in prison, which is terrible, Jimmy is Jimmy again. He's recovered his soul."

(Image credit: NBC)

The Good Place

Though diehards of The Good Place would have wanted to spend eternity with all of its beloved characters, the NBC afterlife comedy did come to an end in 2020 after four seasons and 53 episodes. But it did so with a characteristically funny and cathartic conclusion, which saw Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) ready to step through the door and move on from the Good Place, and Michael (Ted Danson) made human and allowed to live out a normal life down on Earth.

(Image credit: The WB)

Angel

Trying to save the world from evil forces is a nearly impossible but always worthwhile task, as the Angel series finale "Not Fade Away" powerfully showed. After a season of loss, including the deaths of both Cordelia (Charisma Carpenter) and Fred (Amy Acker), it would have been very easy for Angel (David Boreanaz) and the rest of the Angel Investigations team to wallow in their grief and raise a white flag. But, even knowing that it would likely end in their own demise, Angel, Spike (James Marsters), Gunn (J August Richards) and Illyria (Acker) chose to go into battle against the supernatural baddies and fight for good.

(Image credit: NBC)

Friends

What Friends got so right in its tenth and final season was showing how transient of a town New York City is, especially when you grow from those lively twentysomething years to your more settled thirties. "The Last One" saw Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) adopt twins and move out of that famously purple-walled West Village apartment for the suburbs. After Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and the recently reunited Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer) returned their keys, Chandler landed one final hilarious quote before they went — where else? — to Central Perk one last time.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Office

Sure, there's an argument to be made that The Office should have ended after Steve Carrell's Michael Scott left Dunder Mifflin Paper Company and Scranton, PA, at the end of season seven. But though the show was shaky in the years following that character's exit, if it had ended years earlier, fans wouldn't have gotten that sentimental happy ending, with Michael pulling off the perfect surprise at the wedding of Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) and Angela Martin (Angela Kinsey) to serve as best man and drop the final "That's what she said."

(Image credit: CBS)

Star Trek: The Next Generation

All good things must come to an end, and that includes the adventures of the Starfleet crew of the Federation starship Enterprise-D. In the farewell to sci-fi favorite Star Trek: The Next Generation, Captain Jean-Luc Picard mentally jumps around in time: from the present, then back to the ship's first mission seven years ago and then 25 years into the future. In each era, Picard makes it so that the Enterprise stops a temporal anomaly, which destroys the ship but saves humanity. It all ends up being a test from Q (John de Lancie) but Picard passes, and in the present, he finally joins the crew's poker game.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Fleabag

After the brilliance of Fleabag's first season, it seemed impossible that Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Co. could match the sharp wit and gut-punching emotion with a season 2 of the BBC One dramedy. But PWB managed to prove every naysayer wrong with that devastatingly romantic and electrifyingly funny second — and, judging by that fourth-wall-breaking final scene, last — season, which famously saw our nameless heroine meet and fall for a "quite hot" priest, played by Andrew Scott.

(Image credit: HBO)

Veep

The end of Veep, one of the most consistently hilarious shows in all of television, saw Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) get everything that she always wanted: namely, the Oval Office. Yes, the seemingly perpetual Vice President became POTUS by the series finale, a ruthless political rise that saw her betray those closest to her, especially her loyal aide Gary (Tony Hale). But Selina gets a viciously hilarious comeuppance when, 24 years in the future, coverage of her funeral is interrupted by the breaking news that American icon and "Philadelphia 2 star" Tom Hanks has died.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Avatar: The Last Airbender

The epic four-part finale of Avatar: The Last Airbender not only gave every major character their chance to shine but also cemented it as one of the best-animated shows of the 21st century. In his spectacular final face-off against Ozai, Aang stays dedicated to pacifism and decides not to kill Fire Lord Ozai, instead using energy bending to remove his firepower as punishment for his crimes. In doing so, the final installments offer up a philosophical exercise that's far more mature and sophisticated than anyone would expect from a "kiddie" show.