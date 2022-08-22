Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Scott Disick Involved In Car Crash In Which His Vehicle Flipped

Scott Disick, who reality TV junkies have known for his appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians, found himself in a scary situation this past weekend. Kourtney Kardashian’s former beau was involved in a car accident in California. Based on early reports, the media personality and entrepreneur came out of the ordeal relatively unscathed. However, the same can’t be said for his vehicle, as it apparently flipped.

The car accident reportedly occurred Sunday afternoon in Calabasas, according to ET . Scott Disick was apparently driving his Lamborghini in The Oaks, a gated community, when he crashed into a stone mailbox. TMZ obtained images of the wreck, which show the destroyed mailbox and Disick’s car, which was flipped on its side as a result of the collision. Based on the information available right now, it seems that no other vehicles were involved in the incident, and Disick was the sole occupant of the SUV.

The media mogul, known to many as Lord Disick, reportedly sustained only a cut on his head due to the accident and, when paramedics arrived, he apparently refused medical attention on the scene. Sources say that the 39-year-old also didn’t seem to be impaired and, as of this writing, the Los Angeles Police Department has not made any arrests in connection to the crash.

Scott Disick has been in the news for a number of other reasons over the past year or so, and said reports have mostly involved Kourtney Kardashian (the mother of his three kids) and her new husband, Travis Barker. Last year, sources claimed that Disick was “hurt by” Barker’s romance with Kourtney and had been staying away from Kardashian family functions as a result. Disick also took issue with the couple’s plethora of PDA-filled social media posts. He even went so far as to send a DM on the subject to another of Kourtney’s exes, who later put him on blast for it. (And if you hadn’t assumed this already, Disick was not invited to Kravis’ wedding. )

All the while, Scott Disick has been engaged in some romantic ventures of his own over the past year, however. By February 2021, he was in a relationship with model Amelia Hamlin, before they broke up that September. Sources claimed that Disick was ready to get back into the dating pool shortly after, though, and, as of late, he’s been linked to Kimberly Stewart, the daughter of British music icon Rod Stewart. It’s been alleged that the two are only friends.

It goes without saying that the reality TV veteran is very fortunate to have walked away from this recent car accident largely unharmed. The star has yet to speak out on the accident, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t mention it on his socials. If there’s one thing we know about Lord Disick, it’s that he typically prefers to keep it moving.