Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: Georgie Coaches Connor On Romance In Exclusive Episode Clip, And I'm Shocked How It Plays Out

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage may have the eventual split of its title characters hanging over the CBS series, but that doesn't mean others can't find love. CinemaBlend has an exclusive clip of Connor enlisting Georgie's help in capturing the heart of a woman at the music store, and I'm shocked he didn't need that much help after all.

Connor continues to surprise me with every scene he gets in the sitcom. We've already learned he's friends with Jay Leno, and while he might struggle to hold down a traditional job, he's a very talented musician. We see that much in the above clip when he gifts the woman at the record store, Chloe, with his tape.

Georgie panics when Connor pulls the unexpected move, thinking his brother-in-law just blew his chance at dating someone who may be out of his league. Fortunately, the song he plays, "Goddess of the Music Store," is an absolute banger, and it seems Mandy's brother secured a hangout by giving her the chance to create lyrics for it.

It seems like a fun episode, though Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage hints at more issues for Connor in the episode titled after his song. Here's the official synopsis from CBS:

Connor impress his new crush, while Mandy, Audrey and Jim struggle to butt out of Connor’s love life

What's interesting here is that the scene doesn't feature three of the four named characters, so I'm sure there's a reason Connor grabbed Georgie for advice and not them. Granted, Georgie isn't much help, lest we forget all the reasons he and Mandy might break up.

What I'm more interested in is learning more about Connor, who is the character in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage we know the least about. We know that his father thinks he has a "failure to launch" problem thanks to the fall finale, but all of the family seems to coddle him in a way Georgie only understands through his experience with his brother Sheldon. It's safe to say that Connor is very different from Sheldon, and I'm eager to learn more about him.

I'm also eager to see what will happen in the Season 1 finale of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. The writers teased viewers with a page of the finale and also revealed that Mary Cooper actress Zoe Perry was at the table read. It has me wondering if the main couple will split at the end of the season, though I wondered that before I knew Mary was in the mix. For now, I'm content with this adventure with Connor and what it might mean for his character moving forward.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in this week for what should be a fun episode and another look into the series' most enigmatic character.