Georgie And Mandy's Fall Finale Ended With A Moment That Could Majorly Change One Character's Attitude, But It Might Backfire

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode "An Old Mustang." Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription or read at your own risk!

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is on a break following its fall finale, meaning no new episodes until the 2025 TV schedule is underway. Season 1 has been chock-full of impactful moments, so I shouldn't be too surprised the final moments of the episode brought us another one. It's looking like a major character may soon have a change of heart, but is it going to backfire and negatively impact Georgie and Mandy's relationship?

Audrey McAllister has been a Georgie hater since the Young Sheldon days, and I even mentioned her as a factor as to why these two ultimately split up. Now, it seems like she may be rethinking her stance on her son-in-law, thanks to the episode bringing the young father a much-needed ally to combat his mother-in-law's ill opinion of him.

Connor Told Audrey Georgie Was A Great Person, And She Was Clearly Shaken By That

Connor McAllister, Mandy's younger brother who lives above the garage, received heavy screentime in "An Old Mustang." Georgie convinced Jim to take his son with them on a road trip, but it quickly turned sour when they began to argue about whether or not Connor would ever be able to take care of himself, seeing as he was 26 years old and never held a job.

Georgie was able to mediate some peace between the two, which Connor greatly appreciated. When he returned, he mentioned as much to Audrey and told her that his brother-in-law was a "great person." The mother sat in the kitchen alone after hearing that, and she clearly felt she might've misjudged Georgie. Could this be what ultimately drives her to ease up on him?

If Audrey Eases Up On Georgie, Will Mandy End Up Resenting Him More?

Mandy's parents are one of the bright points of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and part of that is her relationship with her mother. Audrey continually puts Georgie down to her daughter, and Mandy defends him quickly. In general, Mandy tends to be against whatever her mother wants, so what would happen if Audrey starts to like Georgie?

As someone who continues looking for reasons for this marriage to fail, I think there's another potential one in this episode. I'm excited to see how or if this changes anything, and now I have another reason to be grateful the CBS series skipped out on a Christmas episode this year.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For those who haven't had a chance to get current on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, it's ready and waiting to be binged over on Paramount+. Check out any episode you missed, and maybe try to find some additional reasons why these two newlyweds won't go the distance.