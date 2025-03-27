Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Cheekily Revealed 'Sneak Peek' Of What Happens At The End Of Season 1 Finale As Cast Performs Final Table Read

As the 2025 TV schedule enters the refreshing Spring season, there's a bittersweet pill to swallow in that Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Season 1 is slowly coming to an end. Viewers are still invested in knowing if the couple will split before the end of the season or if that will be saved for future episodes. The writers seem to understand this and gave a cheeky "sneak peek" at the Season 1 finale script on social media.

As we prepare for the CBS series to close out Season 1 in a two-part season finale set to begin on May 15th, its writing team is having a bit of fun on Instagram. Let's get into what they posted to tease fans, and the picture that reveals a Young Sheldon star will return for the season finale.

Georgie & Mandy's Writers Posted A Sneak Peek At The Season 1 Finale Script

The Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage writers' account is great for those who like a behind-the-scenes look at the series. That said, if you're looking for more than funny pictures of zombie George Sr. or actual spoilers for the show, you'll be disappointed. It was no surprise there was a bit of trolling going on in Instagram Stories when someone posted a picture of the Season 1 finale script, but only just the very end of it, for fans to see:

If Georgie & Mandy are going to split up for the myriad of reasons the show has shown so far, the writers aren't going to spoil it until it airs on CBS or for those with a Paramount+ subscription. Even so, it's nice to see the script is in the books, even if we won't get to see the actual episode for a while longer.

Final Table Read Photo Reveals Young Sheldon Star's Return For Season 1 Finale

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage has welcomed back several Young Sheldon stars throughout Season 1, so it's no surprise the show has one seemingly appearing in the finale. Check out the picture of the final table read below, which has Zoe Perry seated on the right side of the table:

This won't be Perry's first time reprising her role as Mary Cooper on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. In fact, I think she's been on the show more than any other previous Young Sheldon star, though Annie Potts has also appeared a fair few times as Meemaw. Her emotional Thanksgiving episode (which had just about everyone but George Sr. and Sheldon) was a stand-out moment, and who can forget her feud with Audrey McAllister the couple had to help smooth over?

I can't say one way or the other if Mary being in the episode heightens or decreases the chances of Georgie & Mandy splitting up at the end of the season. The answer might become clearer in the coming weeks, as we know there's an episode coming back where she'll weigh in on whether the duo should have another baby. If there are some hurt feelings from either party on Mary's thoughts on having another baby, I could see it causing some drama in the Season 1 finale. Ugh, can it be May already?

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see the family navigate the ins and outs of their relationship, and despite the title of the show hinting at a sad event, witness some of their happier moments along the way.