Georgie And Mandy's First Marriage Carried On A Tradition From The Big Bang Theory, And I'm Excited For More

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode "Secrets, Lies and a Chunk of Change.” Stream it with a Paramount+ subscription, and read at your own risk!

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage differs greatly from The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon. A lot of that is due to the lack of Sheldon, but even without him, the series found a way to bring that classic energy from TBBT back to CBS. I'm very happy about it, as someone who was getting bummed out by the early signs this marriage won't last.

There may not be many geniuses on Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage like on TBBT, but one thing from the original sitcom carried over. The latest episode delivered an unexpected celebrity cameo, and I assume it's the first of many.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Featured A Surprise Cameo From Jay Leno

Mandy's musician brother Connor is one of the more bizarre characters on the show and is well-connected. Earlier in the episode, he revealed to the family that he was good friends with Jay Leno after writing him a letter to tell The Tonight Show host (remember, the show takes place in the '90s) that they shared a birthday. No one had much to say about his claim, but given her brother is a peculiar guy, I think viewers were meant to question if he was telling the truth or not.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage fans received their answer after Audrey saw a voicemail on the family's answering machine. She pressed play, and it was Jay Leno offering Connor a chance to play with The Tonight Show band if he ever happened to be in Los Angeles. TVLine confirmed it was Leno's voice, as he wasn't shown on-screen. A live-action cameo would be strange unless they can make him look thirty years younger.

(Image credit: CBS)

The CBS Series Could Continue The Big Bang Theory's Tradition Of Celebrities Playing Themselves

Celebrities appeared throughout The Big Bang Theory during its run and would play elevated versions of themselves for comedic effect. Wil Wheaton had a famous feud with Sheldon Cooper, and he popped in and out of the show in various episodes until his final appearance in a memorable Dungeons & Dragons episode. Those who watched may remember William Shatner was featured in that episode, as well as Joe Manganiello and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Let's not forget that Star Wars vet James Earl Jones also played himself, and Mark Hamill officiated Sheldon and Amy's wedding! Those are just a handful of the big cameos the show was able to pull off, and I think it's possible Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage could do the same. Granted, I'm not too sure how many celebrities are known for casually hanging around Medford, Texas, so we'll see how often something like this happens. The fact we're getting a celebrity cameo so early is encouraging to me, however, and a positive sign we'll see more as time goes on.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage airs on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Be on the lookout for more connections between this show and The Big Bang Theory, and for those who can't remember the connection, we have a handy refresher guide.