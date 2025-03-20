‘Just Go Ahead And Break The Internet Today.’ Stabler And Benson Just Reunited, And The Law & Order Fan Comments Are Chef’s Kiss

Even if you don’t watch every show in the incredibly large Dick Wolf universe , you likely know at least one thing about the characters within it: Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler are the ones. The former partners from the early days of Law & Order: SVU have been reunited for some time now , and are the tightest of friends who have each other’s backs whenever possible…and are definitely in love with one another. It seems like the 2025 TV schedule is about to bring fans more Bensler, and with portrayers Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni being reunited on set, L&O fans are delivering some A+ comments.

What Are Law & Order: SVU Fans Saying About Benson And Stabler Being Back Together?

If you enjoy some romantic moments in your police procedurals, then you will understand that the people who ship Benson and Stabler are a committed bunch. People have been ride or die for the characters who’ve been brought to life by Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni pretty much since day one, and anytime the good, real-life buddies with amazing on-screen chemistry are together fans basically lose their minds.

This includes what Hargitay has given us with a recent Instagram post, which shows the duo smiling and laughing and kinda sorta looking like a romantic pairing who’s been together for years:

Sigh…As you may imagine, fans who saw this post got all up in their feels, and took to the comments to let everyone know. Let’s start with Ryan Buggle, who’s experienced the magic firsthand, as he portrays Benson’s son, Noah:

Just go ahead and break the internet today!

He’s not kidding about breaking the internet, either. After he got the comment party started, the post was flooded with adoration:

mom and dad! your kids missed you! 😭😭😭😭

I think we all been collectively crying for 2 hours now and I love that for us 😂❤️❤️

We just want yall together damn it..😭 its been 25 years Oliva just give it to him😂😂🫶🏽

I wasn't ready Mariska! My heart is fine I guess... ❤️

Guess, you could say it’s getting pretty serious if it’s IG official! 😉 So, is Stabler officially off the market now, Captain? 😍

Chriska/Bensler back and sending the internet into frenzy! Feel like I just died and went to heaven for a moment

Don’t think you can comprehend how much we love you both. Just a picture like this will feed the fans for a whole month. Heck we are still nibbling from the Emmys pictures. 😁😇Thank you for sharing❤️❤️

Y’all play too much. 😍🥰

I must say, that last comment is my favorite, because Hargitay and Meloni are both fully aware of how the fans feel about them, to the point where her actual husband was once jokingly asked about sharing her with the Law & Order: Organized Crime star! I mean, just look at this super cozy and adorable photo:

We don’t know if this is Hargitay and Meloni just enjoying some downtime on set or if filming was actually going on while these photos were being taken. But, my bet is the former, because I don’t think we’ve seen either Benson or Stabler look so happy, at peace, and lively in a single scene of any L&O drama!

Organized Crime returns (with its first season for Peacock) with Season 5 on April 17, while SVU is currently rocking its Thursday time slot on NBC. Time will tell if we ever get to see these two be so blissed out on either drama!