‘Just Go Ahead And Break The Internet Today.’ Stabler And Benson Just Reunited, And The Law & Order Fan Comments Are Chef’s Kiss

News
By published

I love all of this!

Benson and Stabler together in Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime crossover with Law and Order
(Image credit: NBC)

Even if you don’t watch every show in the incredibly large Dick Wolf universe, you likely know at least one thing about the characters within it: Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler are the ones. The former partners from the early days of Law & Order: SVU have been reunited for some time now, and are the tightest of friends who have each other’s backs whenever possible…and are definitely in love with one another. It seems like the 2025 TV schedule is about to bring fans more Bensler, and with portrayers Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni being reunited on set, L&O fans are delivering some A+ comments.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Already wishing you could relive all of the moments Benson and Stabler have shared in the past? Look no further than a Peacock subscription, which gives you access to all 26 seasons of SVU, the four seasons of Organized Crime, and nine seasons of Law & Order. You can subscribe for as little as $7.99 a month!

View Deal

What Are Law & Order: SVU Fans Saying About Benson And Stabler Being Back Together?

If you enjoy some romantic moments in your police procedurals, then you will understand that the people who ship Benson and Stabler are a committed bunch. People have been ride or die for the characters who’ve been brought to life by Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni pretty much since day one, and anytime the good, real-life buddies with amazing on-screen chemistry are together fans basically lose their minds.

This includes what Hargitay has given us with a recent Instagram post, which shows the duo smiling and laughing and kinda sorta looking like a romantic pairing who’s been together for years:

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 19: Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay are seen on the set of "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" TV series on March 19, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images))

Sigh…As you may imagine, fans who saw this post got all up in their feels, and took to the comments to let everyone know. Let’s start with Ryan Buggle, who’s experienced the magic firsthand, as he portrays Benson’s son, Noah:

Just go ahead and break the internet today!

He’s not kidding about breaking the internet, either. After he got the comment party started, the post was flooded with adoration:

  • mom and dad! your kids missed you! 😭😭😭😭
  • I think we all been collectively crying for 2 hours now and I love that for us 😂❤️❤️
  • We just want yall together damn it..😭 its been 25 years Oliva just give it to him😂😂🫶🏽
  • I wasn't ready Mariska! My heart is fine I guess... ❤️
  • Guess, you could say it’s getting pretty serious if it’s IG official! 😉 So, is Stabler officially off the market now, Captain? 😍
  • Chriska/Bensler back and sending the internet into frenzy! Feel like I just died and went to heaven for a moment
  • Don’t think you can comprehend how much we love you both. Just a picture like this will feed the fans for a whole month. Heck we are still nibbling from the Emmys pictures. 😁😇Thank you for sharing❤️❤️
  • Y’all play too much. 😍🥰

I must say, that last comment is my favorite, because Hargitay and Meloni are both fully aware of how the fans feel about them, to the point where her actual husband was once jokingly asked about sharing her with the Law & Order: Organized Crime star! I mean, just look at this super cozy and adorable photo:

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 19: Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay are seen on the set of "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" TV series on March 19, 2025 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images))

We don’t know if this is Hargitay and Meloni just enjoying some downtime on set or if filming was actually going on while these photos were being taken. But, my bet is the former, because I don’t think we’ve seen either Benson or Stabler look so happy, at peace, and lively in a single scene of any L&O drama!

Organized Crime returns (with its first season for Peacock) with Season 5 on April 17, while SVU is currently rocking its Thursday time slot on NBC. Time will tell if we ever get to see these two be so blissed out on either drama!

Adrienne Jones
Adrienne Jones
Senior Content Creator

Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Guillermo and Nandor standing side by side taken aback by something.

What We Do In The Shadows Stars Revealed The Legendary Actors Who Almost Cameoed As Vampires, And I’m Feeling Serious FOMO
LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in NCIS Hawai&#039;i Season 3 premiere

LL Cool J Is Returning To The NCIS-verse, And I’m Excited About What’s Being Lined Up For The Los Angeles And Hawai’i Alum
Florence Hunt in Mix Tape.

Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt Stepped Into The 1980s For Mix Tape, And The Actress Shares Why She Took Such A Sharp Turn Away From Regency To Rock And Roll

See more latest
Most Popular
Florence Hunt in Mix Tape.
Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt Stepped Into The 1980s For Mix Tape, And The Actress Shares Why She Took Such A Sharp Turn Away From Regency To Rock And Roll
Guillermo and Nandor standing side by side taken aback by something.
What We Do In The Shadows Stars Revealed The Legendary Actors Who Almost Cameoed As Vampires, And I’m Feeling Serious FOMO
Amir Arison in Dope Thief.
The Blacklist's Amir Arison Is Awesome In Dope Thief, But He Gets Real About Landing His Network TV Follow-Up: 'I Did Not Expect My Next Role To Be Law Enforcement'
The Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory cast
Netflix Just Announced A Reality Competition Show Based On Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory, And I Can't Decide If It's A Great Or Terrible Idea
LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in NCIS Hawai&#039;i Season 3 premiere
LL Cool J Is Returning To The NCIS-verse, And I’m Excited About What’s Being Lined Up For The Los Angeles And Hawai’i Alum
Walt DIsney Studios Animation building
Disney 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting Live Blog: I'm Talking Coco 2, The Future Of Disney Parks, And More
Pepper Potts asking Christine to leave in Iron Man 1
Gwyneth Paltrow Had Nothing But Nice Things To Say About Jon Favreau And Robert Downey Jr, But She Has One Criticism About Playing Pepper Potts
Snow White (Rachel Zegler) confronts the queen in Snow White
I'm Gonna Say It One More Time, Louder For Those In The Back: Rachel Zegler's Snow White Method Dressing Has Been On Point
Skye P Marshall Jason Ritter and Kathy Bates stands together smiling at the Christmas party in Matlock S1 E7 - &quot;Belly of the Beast.&quot;
If You Loved Matlock So Far, One Of Its Stars Just Got Us Hyped For The Finale (And What’s Coming In Season 2)
selena gomez during a spotify interview
Taylor Swift Knows How To Throw A Party, But Selena Gomez Was 'Mortified' That Time She Went To One