Law And Order: SVU Fans Cannot Get Over NBC Pulling Their Chain With A Potential Benson And Stabler Romance (Again)

Spoilers ahead for Season 24, Episode 12 of Law & Order: SVU, “Blood Out.”

Considering NBC previewed a special Bensler reunion ahead of the latest episode of Law & Order: SVU, fans felt comfortable anticipating something more romatnically concrete would finally go down between the former partners. While Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni nailed the scene for all emotional intents and purposes, thus keeping viewers on the tips of our toes to see if they’ll get together, fans were left more than a little disappointed in the end, with social media documenting their true feelings.

When Benson arrived home at the end of the episode “Blood Out,” Stabler was there, having already picked up Noah earlier in the day. The two had a moment, as it were, and the constantly bubbling-up feelings were clearly there, but when Stabler went in for THE KISS, Benson shockingly pulled back, stating that it couldn't happen just then, because she’s just not ready yet. Relieve the horror below:

Lightened version: "I want you, but I'm not ready..."#LawAndOrderSVU #SVU #EOIsENDGAME pic.twitter.com/2jNDYl4t1RJanuary 27, 2023 See more

Although the moment appeared to be the long-awaited lip-lock that has completely ruled over L&O conversations since Organized Crime came into existence, fans of the two characters just can’t seem to catch a break, even after shipping them for 20+ seasons. Many took to Twitter to share their frustrations, with one user depicting their feelings using a popular Titanic gif that we know all too well.

All us Stabler/Benson fans still waiting for “the moment” pic.twitter.com/5OONt5ptCCJanuary 27, 2023 See more

With the way fans have been longing for Stabler and Benson to take things up a notch - or to go down a notch, in keeping with Titanic references - it definitely feels like it’s been 84 years and a never-ending cycle. However, Stabler and Benson’s relationship has been slowly rekindling ever since Law & Order: Organized Crime premiered, so it would just seem ridiculous to NOT continue hoping for them to hook up at this point.

After all, it seems like Benson’s feelings for her longtime friend are being kept bottled up and are in need of a release. At least one fan just wants her to accept Stabler’s love:

OLIVIA PLEASE HE IS THERE FOR YOU, HE LOVES YOU YOU LOVE HIM WHY? WHY? pic.twitter.com/HwGQfhSu6LJanuary 27, 2023 See more

The way television can make us so emotionally attached to fictional characters is no joke, to the point where screaming at our TVs is not only acceptable, it's almost required when we're left feeling like clowns for staying on board this ride for so long.

Me in my clown shoes watching those last 2 minutes 😭 #LawAndOrderSVU pic.twitter.com/gRPbrl54v9January 27, 2023 See more

It’s as if the showrunners are having a bit too much fun keeping devoted audiences waiting for some kind of tipping point in what is possible the longest “will-they-won’t-they” relationship on television. And who knows when they'll feel the need to stop having that fun? Frankly, people are just tired, and one Twitter fan used an A+ clip from Holes, of all projects, to describe their feelings:

CAN THEY JUST GET TOGETHER ALREADY, DICK WOLF?!? #SVU #LawAndOrderSVU pic.twitter.com/cGn2qsgeIbJanuary 27, 2023 See more

It’s hard to tell if and when Bensler will ever come to fruition, and after waiting for over 20 years, fans are at peak anticipation, especially with the shows themselves leaning into it. Their relationship has continued evolving in crossovers with SVU and Organized Crime, so it’s possible that it’ll happen at a later time after Benson has had more time to consider the ramificaitons. At least we know the lovey-dovey feelings are there in full, even if we don't know when they'll ever get to act on them. But anyone who's waited this long is probably game to stay patient for just a little bit longer.

See Benson and Stabler’s slow-burn relationship continue in new episodes of Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime, airing Thursday nights beginning at 9 p.m. EST on NBC! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to in the coming months.