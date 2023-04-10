Grant Gustin, Kaitlyn Dever And More Share Support For The Goldbergs’ Sam Lerner After Death Of Uncle And Hollywood Legend Michael Lerner

Since the early days of its second season, ABC’s The Goldbergs has provided a professional home for star Sam Lerner, whose Geoff Schwartz has been a fan favorite for much of that stretch. As such, it only makes sense that his longtime sitcom co-stars were quick to reach out after he shared the news that his uncle Michael Lerner, Hollywood icon known for works such as Elf, and Barton Fink, passed away over the weekend.

Sam Lerner took to Instagram to share a loving and kindhearted message about his talented uncle, while also showing off plenty of picture’s from the actor’s career. Here’s what he had to say about Michael Lerner’s passing:

We lost a legend last night. It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me. His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was— in the best way. I’m so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we’re all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon 💖

Quite a loving and honor-driven post from the Monster House voice actor, and it's clear there was a lot of love going around this particular sector of the Lerner family tree. And it's clear that the Eight Men Out star had a big influence on his nephew's career goals. Considering the older actor's first handful of years getting regular Hollywood gigs had him on memorable shows such as The Brady Bunch, That Girl and The Doris Day Show, only to go on and land nearly 200 other roles throughout the industry. (Though never on The Goldbergs, unfortunately.)

Quite a few of Sam Lerner's co-stars, friends and followers reached out with condolence-filled messages following his reveal. One actor who rushed to share his feelings was The Flash soon-to-exit star Grant Gustin, who said the following:

So sorry, Sam. A legend for sure.

To be expected, several of Sam Lerner's co-stars from The Goldbergs also reacted to his sad news on social, such as the '80s family matriarch Wendi McLendon Covey, fellow student portrayer Alex Jennings, and the actor's TV mom Mindy Sterling. Their comments can be read below.

Alex Jennings: Oh man, so so sorry Sam. Sending love to you and the whole fam. ❤️

Wendi McLendon Covey: I'm so sorry! Sending love to you and your family.

Mindy Sterling: Sam I know it's tough I also no how proud you were of him. Sending love to you and your family and especially your dad❤️

Beyond his own Goldbergs co-stars, Sam Lerner also got some love from some former ABC sitcom stars such as Last Man Standing vets Kaitlyn Dever and Molly McCook.

Kaitlyn Dever: ❤️

Molly McCook: So sorry, Sam. ♥️♥️♥️ sending love

Fear the Walking Dead alum Alycia Debnam-Carter shared a heart emoji in response to Sam Lerner's news, while Flight Attendant and Glee vet Nolan Funk expressed how sorry he was to hear the news. Fans can check out the bulk of the photos that Sam Lerner shared on his Instgram post, while also going through the comments to read all the kind words for the actor.

The Hollywood icon's death clearly serves as a major blow to Lerner, who is already dealing with having to say farewell to the biggest TV gig he's landed so far when The Goldbergs ends with Season 10's conclusion. The show wrapping up at ABC was partially expected in the aftermath of Jeff Garlin's exit in Season 9, with the tenth season itself being something of a surprise when it was ordered.