30+ Great SNL Sketches Prominently Featuring A-List Hosts

Every episode of Saturday Night Live brings us a new celebrity host, and a new set of sketches that are meant to capitalize on those celebs’ skills. From actors to athletes to musicians, we’ve seen many walk through the doors of Studio 8H, and over the course of the many decades that SNL has been on the air, there have been many memorable sketches that prominently feature the A-list host and truly show off their comedy chops. So, let’s talk about a few of the best.

(Image credit: NBC)

More Cowbell - Christopher Walken

Not only is “More Cowbell” a Season 25 classic, but it’s also widely considered one of SNL’s best sketches. While Will Ferrell’s cowbell playing is the big star of the bit, host Christopher Walken’s demand for “more cowbell” throughout the skit is just as funny. To this day, he’s still recognized for it, and he jokingly told his co-star that the cowbell sketch “ruined” his life because so many people ask him about it.

(Image credit: NBC)

Star Wars Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base - Adam Driver

Adam Driver -- or I mean Kylo Ren -- being an Undercover Boss on the Starkiller Base was an instant SNL classic, and it’s all thanks to the actors' hilarious performance as his Star Wars character. “ Star Wars Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base ” from Season 41 has the actor playing Kylo, who's going undercover as Matt the radar technician, and it’s truly hysterical to see the villain try to fraternize with his employees.

(Image credit: NBC)

Scared Straight: Bullying with Betty White – Betty White

Icon, legend, and comedic genius Betty White, dropped by SNL in Season 35 to host, and during her episode, she joined Kenan Thompson for “ Scared Straight: Bullying with Betty White. ” In the skit, the two play a grandson and grandmother duo who try to scare some punk teens with stories that are weirdly close to Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and The Wizard of Oz.

(Image credit: NBC)

New Disney Movie - Dwayne Johnson

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you took a Disney animated movie and added a Fast and Furious spin to it? Well, SNL answered that question, whether you thought it or not, in Season 40 when Dwayne Johnson hosted. “ New Disney Movie ” is a trailer for a live-action Bambi, where The Rock plays the titular deer, and various Fast and Furious actors, played by the SNL cast, portray the other animals in the movie.

(Image credit: NBC)

Haunted Elevator (ft. David Pumpkins) - Tom Hanks

Y’all had to know “ Haunted Elevator (ft. David Pumpkins) ” was bound to be on this list. As a member of the five timers club , Tom Hanks returned to the show in Season 42, and he was ready to “scare the hell out of you.” He truly makes this spooky sketch about a guy who wears a jack-o’lantern suit, dances with skeletons and loves to ask “Any questions” a true classic.

(Image credit: NBC)

Spider-Man Kiss - Andrew Garfield And Emma Stone

When Andrew Garfield hosted SNL during Season 39, Emma Stone joined him for “Spider-Man Kiss.” The sketch shows the two actors, who were dating at the time, very awkwardly trying to shoot the kiss scene in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Garfield and Stone are on their A-games in the sketch, and they truly committed to the bit of not knowing how to normally kiss each other.

(Image credit: NBC)

Rap Roundtable - Timothée Chalamet

“Yeet!” “Skirt!” is bound to get stuck in your head when you watch Season 46’s “ Rap Roundtable ,” and it’s all thanks to Timothée Chalamet and Pete Davidson’s rap duo. The two play SoundCloud rappers, and they deeply annoy some other guests on a talk show through their comments, and rap. However, their intentionally terrible song is what makes it such a great sketch.

(Image credit: NBC)

Papyrus - Ryan Gosling

At this point, I think it’s a universal truth that Papyrus is a terrible font, and Ryan Gosling addressed that in the Season 43 sketch “ Papyrus .” The Oscar-nominated actor played a man who just realized that Avatar uses the font, and he is so haunted by that fact it affects his will to live. We know this guy is an uber-talented dramatic and comedic actor, and this sketch showed off both sides of his range.

(Image credit: NBC)

Disney Housewives - Lindsay Lohan

In 2012, when Real Housewives was all the rage, the women of SNL created “ Disney Housewives ,” with Lindsay Lohan playing Rapunzel. There are evil stares, catfights and some nasty gossip in this Season 37 sketch. Let’s just say, I’d watch this reality show!

(Image credit: NBC)

Courtroom - Donald Glover

Honestly, Donald Glover’s whole episode from Season 43 could be on this list, but “ Courtroom ,” a skit where he plays a lawyer defending Jurassic World after the death of visitors, takes the cake. His wide eyes, exaggerated Southern accent, and the constant of Kenan Thompson almost breaking in the background make for a stellar and genuinely hysterical sketch led by the Community alum.

(Image credit: NBC)

Sean Spicer Returns - Melissa McCarthy

The sketches involving Melissa McCarthy’s legendary Sean Spicer impression are some of the most viewed skits from Saturday Night Live . She popped up throughout Season 42 to play the former White House Press Secretary. In May of 2017, she hosted an episode, and she brought back her hilarious and aggressive version of him for “ Sean Spicer Returns ” where she confronted Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump about being replaced by Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

(Image credit: NBC)

HBO Mario Kart Trailer - Pedro Pascal

When The Last of Us and The Super Mario Bros. Movie took over our screens earlier in 2023, SNL decided to smash the two together in Season 48 as Pedro Pascal reimagined Mario Kart as a gritty HBO drama. The “ HBO Mario Kart Trailer ” starring The Last of Us star as the titular plumber isn’t just hilarious, it’s also actually high quality, and honestly, HBO should make it.

(Image credit: NBC)

Two Wild & Crazy Guys - Steve Martin

Along with Steve Martin’s best movies and TV shows , the comedian is also well known for his many appearances on Saturday Night Live that date all the way back to the early seasons of the show in the ‘70s. Easily, one of the best sketches from his many appearances on SNL though is the iconic “ Two Wild & Crazy Guys ” during Season 3, where he and Dan Aykroyd played Czech-born brothers who are here for a wild and crazy time.

(Image credit: NBC)

Back Home Ballers - Cameron Diaz

We love an SNL music video, and one of the best is “ Back Home Ballers ” from Season 40. This was one of many rap songs the ladies of the cast made about being home for the holidays, and it’s a straight-up banger. Cameron Diaz was hosting that Thanksgiving episode, and she absolutely killed it as part of this girl group.

(Image credit: NBC)

Diner Lobster - John Mulaney

John Mulaney’s signature sketch whenever he hosts has become these elaborate musical numbers set in places like diners, airports and bodegas. The first iteration of these sketches came from “ Diner Lobster ” in Season 44. It features the stand-up comedian as a waiter who leads the musical parody of Les Miserables about why Pete Davidson should not have ordered the lobster at a diner.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Actress – Emma Stone

Oscar winner Emma Stone showed off her comedic timing in “ The Actress ” during her episode in Season 45. She played an actress who created an elaborate and over-the-top backstory for her character. However, this project she’s taking very seriously is gay porn, and she plays the woman who gets cheated on in it.

(Image credit: NBC)

Dick in a Box - Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is one of many musicians who should host SNL again , and that’s because he has killed it every time he’s been on the show. However, one of his most memorable sketches is easily the holiday classic “ Dick in a Box ,” which he sang with Andy Samberg during Season 32.

(Image credit: SNL)

Black Jeopardy with Chadwick Boseman - Chadwick Boseman

“ Black Jeopardy ” is a classic recurring sketch, but one of its best iterations came when Chadwick Boseman hosted in Season 43 and reprised his role as T’Challa from Black Panther. Throughout the sketch, the King of Wakanda chimes in, and doesn’t quite get the answers right. However, he gets it by the end, and the bit hilariously concludes with T’Challa saying “Ah hell nah, Karen.”

(Image credit: SNL)

Family Dinner - Sarah Michelle Gellar

During Season 23, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer and host Sarah Michelle Gellar sat down for a tense “ Dysfunctional Family Dinner. ” This meal is awkward, a real rollercoaster, and it features the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum going head to head with the two comedy legends as a teen who is really good at calling her parents some mean, and hilarious, names.

(Image credit: NBC)

NPR’s Delicious Dish: Schweddy Balls – Alec Baldwin

NPR’s Delicious Dish: with Pete Schweddy and his Schweddy Balls has become a classic holiday sketch. The Season 24 Christmas bit featured Alec Baldwin – who has hosted the late-night sketch more times than anyone else – as Pete Schweddy as he went on Margaret Jo and Terry’s radio show to talk about his baked goods.

(Image credit: NBC)

Black Widow Trailer - Scarlett Johansson

Before 2021’s Black Widow came out, SNL asked the question many of us were thinking: “Does Marvel not know how to make a girl superhero movie?” Up to that point, there had been no MCU movies with a female lead, despite Black Widow deserving one . So, when Scarlett Johansson hosted in Season 40, they made fun of that fact by making a fake trailer for Black Widow where Natasha is living a life that looks more like a rom-com than an action movie.

(Image credit: NBC)

Chippendales - Patrick Swayze

“ Chippendales ” from Season 16 is one of those SNL sketches that most people have at least heard of. It features host Patrick Swayze and Chris Farley both auditioning to be dancers at the famed strip club. While the bit has been controversial, with Bob Odenkirk speaking out about it , it’s also been defended by SNL alums like Robert Smigel . While the critique of the sketch is valid, it’s also been applauded for both Farley and Swayze’s physical comedy skills.

(Image credit: NBC)

Sports Announcer – Chance The Rapper

When Chance the Rapper hosted in Season 43, he played a basketball reporter who was sent to cover a hockey game. However, he knows nothing about the ice-based sport, and hilarity ensues. “ Sports Reporter ” mostly features the rapper as a sportscaster trying to explain the game. However, ultimately he ends up just comedically complaining about being cold and saying things like “Let’s do that hockey.”

(Image credit: NBC)

Natalie Raps – Natalie Portman

If you want to see something truly unexpected, then check out the sketch “ Natalie Raps ” from Season 31. In the bit, the actress gets rid of the “good girl” look and aggressively raps about everything she wants to do. If you want to talk about this Oscar winner’s range as an actress, just check out this hilarious sketch.

(Image credit: NBC)

Hawkeye Disappoints The Avengers - Jeremy Renner

Have you ever wondered what Hawkeye does when he only brings eleven arrows to a battle and then runs out? Well, in Season 38 of SNL, which came out the same year as the first Avengers, Jeremy Renner and the cast of comedians answered that question. Seeing the heroes poke fun at Renner’s archer in “ Hawkeye Disappoints the Avengers ” is hilarious, however, the actor threw the sass right back at them.

(Image credit: NBC)

Living With A Mime - Robin Williams

In Season 9, Robin Williams hosted and showed off his impeccable comedic timing and physical comedy in “ Living with a Mime. ” In the sketch, Williams plays a mime who is really annoying his roommate, however, the audience clearly loved the actor’s emotive performance.

(Image credit: NBC)

SNL Digital Short: United Way - Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning is among the non-actors who have absolutely killed hosting SNL . You can see the former NFL star at the height of his comedic powers when he hosted during Season 32, and played himself in the faux PSA for “ United Way. ” While his caricature of himself may not be good with kids, he sure is funny.

(Image credit: NBC)

Bob Swerski's Super Fans: Irwin Mainway - John Goodman

Bob Swerski’s Super Fans made a return in Season 20, and this time John Goodman joined them as Pat Arnold (who was originally played by Mike Myers) to talk about what happened after Michael Jordan retired as well as “da Bulls.” Dan Aykroyd also joined the sketch, and overall, it was a fun throwback to a classic ‘80s sketch and highlighted Goodman, who is a long-time beloved SNL host.

(Image credit: NBC)

The Loud Family - Carrie Fisher

Keeping up with comedy legends like Bill Murray, Jane Curtin and Gilda Radner must be an intimidating task, but Carrie Fisher was up to it, and she killed it when she hosted in Season 4. The Star Wars star showed that off in “ The Loud Family ,” where she and the aforementioned cast members played a family who only communicated by yelling.

(Image credit: NBC)

Hamm & Bublé – Jon Hamm

If you are looking for a restaurant that specializes in “pork dishes and fine champagne,” look no further than “ Hamm & Bublé ,” (pronounced bubbly not Bublé) which is fittingly owned by actor Jon Hamm and singer Michael Bublé. While the Mad Men star tried to advertise the establishment, the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer urged customers through song not to come during this hilarious Season 35 sketch.

(Image credit: NBC)

Hotel Ad - Billie Eilish

When Billie Eilish hosted during Season 47, she and Kate McKinnon memorably acted as monotone employees in an ad for Business Garden Inn & Suites & Hotel Room Inn in “ Hotel Ad. ” They put the “hospital in hospitality,” and much like the singer during this sketch, you’ll be laughing through the whole thing.

(Image credit: NBC)

Carrey Family Reunion – Jim Carrey

Many comedians have a Jim Carrey impression, and they were all on full display during Jim Carrey’s episode in Season 40 during the “ Carrey Family Reunion. ” Everyone put on their best Carrey voice, referenced some of his best characters, threw some wild expressions, and, of course, yelled “Alright-y then!”

All in all, Saturday Night Live really knows how to capitalize on their hosts’ skills, and these sketches very clearly prove that, as well as why this show has been so successful for nearly five decades.