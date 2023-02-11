SNL's Five-Timer's Club: What It Is, Who's In It, And Why It's A Big Deal

If you are a fan of Saturday Night Live, you may have heard of something called the Five-Timer’s Club — an exclusive organization reserved only for the great SNL hosts who have taken the stage at Studio 8H as a headliner at least five times. While, this “club” is really just a fun recurring bit used to poke fun at the long-running sketch comedy’s legacy and for celebrities to poke fun at themselves, being inducted as a member is truly nothing to take lightly either. We will explain why below, but first, a little introduction for anyone unfamiliar.

What Is The Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club?

While the first person to be inducted into the Five-Timer’s Club was former cast member Chevy Chase in 1985, the first mention of it occurred on December 8, 1990, when the actual creator of the bit, Tom Hanks — who has hosted enough times now to have his own recurring characters — toured the exclusive members lounge, where he socialized with the likes of Steve Martin and Paul Simon. The club has since been referenced numerous times in the monologues of subsequent inductees and in sketches that return to the lounge — most recently when John Mulaney joined in 2022. The Five-Timer’s Club will gain its newest member when the next of the SNL Season 48 hosts, Oscar nominee Woody Harrelson, takes the stage on February 23, 2023.

Who’s In The SNL Five-Timers Club?

When Woody Harrelson hosts next, he will become the 24th person to be inducted into the Five-Timer’s Club. See the full list of members — including the date of their first hosting gig, the date of their induction, and their total number of times hosting so far — below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Host First Gig Fifth Gig Total Gigs Alec Baldwin April 21, 1990 December 10, 1994 17 Steve Martin October 23, 1976 April 22, 1978 16 John Goodman December 2, 1989 May 7, 1994 13 Tom Hanks December 14, 1985 December 8, 1990 10 Buck Henry January 17, 1976 November 19, 1977 10 Elliott Gould January 10, 1976 February 6, 1980 6 Paul Simon October 18, 1975 May 10, 1986 4 Chevy Chase February 18, 1978 November 16, 1985 8 Candice Bergen November 8, 1975 May 19, 1990 5 Danny DeVito May 15, 1982 January 9, 1993 6 Bill Murray May 7, 1981 February 20, 1999 5 Christopher Walken January 20, 1990 May 19, 2001 7 Drew Barrymore November 20, 1992 February 3, 2007 6 Justin Timberlake October 11, 2003 March 9, 2013 5 Ben Affleck February 19, 2000 May 18, 2013 5 Tina Fey February 23, 2008 December 19, 2015 6 Scarlett Johansson January 14, 2006 March 11, 2017 6 Melissa McCarthy October 11, 2011 May 13, 2017 5 Dwayne Johnson March 18, 2000 May 20, 2017 5 Jonah Hill March 15, 2008 November 3, 2018 5 Will Ferrell May 14, 2005 November 23, 2019 5 Paul Rudd November 15, 2008 December 18, 2021 5 John Mulaney April 14, 2018 February 26, 2022 5 Woody Harrelson November 18, 1989 February 23, 2023 5

You may have noticed that Paul Simon’s total number of hosting gigs is only four. However, he has still been depicted as a member of Five-Timer’s Club in multiple sketches and that might have to do with his numerous musical guest appearances (with Art Garfunkel or solo) and the fact that he is close friends with SNL creator, Lorne Michaels.

Why It’s A Big Deal

Die-hard SNL fans know that there is no actual club in which multi-time hosts like Steve Martin or Candice Bergen sip scotch in custom-made robes in a lounge backstage, but the Five-Timer’s Club does symbolize an achievement of notable importance. Hosting a cultural landmark like SNL is widely recognized as a sign of “making it” -- including for those who do not regularly act -- and being asked to come back at least four more times is a surefire indication of one’s impeccable performing skills, grand sense of humor, compelling onstage charisma, and reliability. Not everybody receives the chance come back and some people have even been banned from the show, so being a Five-Timer is, most definitely, an honor to be proud of.

If you cannot catch the next induction ceremony as it airs of if you want to relive previous mentions of the Five-Timer’s Club, you can stream Saturday Night Live with a Peacock Premium subscription or even check out some of the show’s most popular sketches on YouTube, as well.