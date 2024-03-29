Grey’s Anatomy May Have Just Introduced A New Love Interest For Amelia, But Fans Can’t Stop Talking About That Private Practice Mention
Fans didn't miss this Easter egg.
Spoiler alert! This story contains minor spoilers about the Grey’s Anatomy episode “Walk on the Ocean” that aired March 28.
Amelia Shepherd got off on the wrong foot with the new pediatric surgeon on Grey’s Anatomy’s March 28 episode, but it certainly seemed like there might be something behind all that tension. Fans are excited at the possibility of a new love interest for McDreamy’s sister, and if we can’t have Kai Bartley back (God, if only), Monica Beltran seems more than qualified. Amidst all the sparks flying between the bickering geniuses, though, Amelia dropped a slick mention of the spinoff where her character originated, and fans on social media lost their mind at her mention of Private Practice.
Caterina Scorsone has been a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy since 2014, so sometimes it’s easy to forget that we first met Amelia on Private Practice, the medical drama’s first spinoff starring Kate Walsh. Amelia reminded us of that as she, Beltran (Natalie Morales, making her debut in a recurring role) and Blue Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) shared their credentials. Kwan clarified that Amelia spent time in Los Angeles, to which she replied:
Well, well, well. What a sly little reference to the beloved series that ran for six seasons on ABC. The mention may have been quick, but Grey’s Anatomy fans didn’t miss it. They immediately took to social media to express their excitement, like this fan who wrote:
amelia: "in LA for private practice..." I'M CRYING 😭😭🫶 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/7FQOiuwHdNMarch 29, 2024
Just the mention of the beloved spinoff — which also starred Paul Adelstein, KaDee Strickland, Taye Diggs, Amy Brenneman, Tim Daly, Audra McDonald and more — was enough to send Grey’s fans spiraling, as one tweeted:
For some, the character bringing up her old stomping grounds was an indication that everything’s going to be all right, as they posted:
PRIVATE PRACTICE MENTION GIRL WHO IS GOING TO BE OKAY #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/jzBdaTGlSVMarch 29, 2024
While nothing overtly romantic happened between Amelia and Beltran in this episode, the two had formed a mutual respect by the end, and fans were picking up on some chemistry. One said:
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
the way shes looking at amelia oh they’re building this up so well #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/ngQHBRt0BAMarch 29, 2024
Another thought this might even be a long-term thing for Amelia, if the way they looked at each other throughout the episode was any indication:
SINCE WHEN WERE THEY MARRIED WITH THREE KIDS???? HELLOOOOOO???? #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/YSkhGV0DQ8March 29, 2024
The “Easter egg” referencing the first Grey’s Anatomy spinoff comes as its current sister show Station 19 airs its final season. I wish those two things weren’t simply a coincidence, because Shonda Rhimes has expressed interest in a Private Practice revival. For now, however, Amelia’s comment seems to be nothing more than just fun for the fans. New Grey’s showrunner Meg Marinis said there will be plenty of that in Season 20 — including Miranda Bailey’s full-circle moment that nodded to her iconic line in the series premiere.
I can’t wait to see what else they have in store for us. New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air at 9 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC and can be streamed the next day with a Hulu subscription. Keep up with all of the upcoming premieres with our 2024 TV schedule.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Mick Joest
By Connie Lee
By Carly Levy
By Mick Joest
By Nick Venable
By Riley Utley