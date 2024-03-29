Grey’s Anatomy May Have Just Introduced A New Love Interest For Amelia, But Fans Can’t Stop Talking About That Private Practice Mention

Spoiler alert! This story contains minor spoilers about the Grey’s Anatomy episode “Walk on the Ocean” that aired March 28.

Amelia Shepherd got off on the wrong foot with the new pediatric surgeon on Grey’s Anatomy’s March 28 episode, but it certainly seemed like there might be something behind all that tension. Fans are excited at the possibility of a new love interest for McDreamy’s sister, and if we can’t have Kai Bartley back (God, if only), Monica Beltran seems more than qualified. Amidst all the sparks flying between the bickering geniuses, though, Amelia dropped a slick mention of the spinoff where her character originated, and fans on social media lost their mind at her mention of Private Practice.

Caterina Scorsone has been a series regular on Grey’s Anatomy since 2014, so sometimes it’s easy to forget that we first met Amelia on Private Practice, the medical drama’s first spinoff starring Kate Walsh. Amelia reminded us of that as she, Beltran (Natalie Morales, making her debut in a recurring role) and Blue Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) shared their credentials. Kwan clarified that Amelia spent time in Los Angeles, to which she replied:

For private practice. Residency was in Baltimore, and med school was Boston.

Well, well, well. What a sly little reference to the beloved series that ran for six seasons on ABC. The mention may have been quick, but Grey’s Anatomy fans didn’t miss it. They immediately took to social media to express their excitement, like this fan who wrote:

amelia: "in LA for private practice..." I'M CRYING 😭😭🫶 #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/7FQOiuwHdNMarch 29, 2024 See more

Just the mention of the beloved spinoff — which also starred Paul Adelstein, KaDee Strickland, Taye Diggs, Amy Brenneman, Tim Daly, Audra McDonald and more — was enough to send Grey’s fans spiraling, as one tweeted :

Private Practice mention i need a moment to grieve.

For some, the character bringing up her old stomping grounds was an indication that everything’s going to be all right, as they posted:

PRIVATE PRACTICE MENTION GIRL WHO IS GOING TO BE OKAY #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/jzBdaTGlSVMarch 29, 2024 See more

While nothing overtly romantic happened between Amelia and Beltran in this episode, the two had formed a mutual respect by the end, and fans were picking up on some chemistry. One said:

the way shes looking at amelia oh they’re building this up so well #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/ngQHBRt0BAMarch 29, 2024 See more

Another thought this might even be a long-term thing for Amelia, if the way they looked at each other throughout the episode was any indication:

SINCE WHEN WERE THEY MARRIED WITH THREE KIDS???? HELLOOOOOO???? #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/YSkhGV0DQ8March 29, 2024 See more

The “Easter egg” referencing the first Grey’s Anatomy spinoff comes as its current sister show Station 19 airs its final season. I wish those two things weren’t simply a coincidence, because Shonda Rhimes has expressed interest in a Private Practice revival . For now, however, Amelia’s comment seems to be nothing more than just fun for the fans. New Grey’s showrunner Meg Marinis said there will be plenty of that in Season 20 — including Miranda Bailey’s full-circle moment that nodded to her iconic line in the series premiere.