Ahead Of Grey’s Anatomy’s Explosive Season 21 Finale, I’ve Got A Wild Prediction About One Couple
One episode to go!
Spoiler alert! This story discusses the May 8 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, “Love You Like a Love Song,” and the preview for next week’s season finale. Season 21 episodes can be streamed with a Hulu subscription if you’re not caught up.
Teddy and Owen have really been through it this season on Grey’s Anatomy. Well, actually that’s true of their entire relationship, but it definitely includes the events on the 2025 TV schedule. After a truly complicated situation with Owen’s childhood friend Nora, I’ve got a crazy prediction about what’s to come for the trio. Of course, that’s assuming everyone survives Season 21, because the preview for next week’s “How Do I Live” teased quite the explosive finale.
Season 21 Finale Trailer Reveals A Hostage Situation In The OR
Let’s start with what we can expect in the season finale and work our way back to Teddy and Owen. It was, in fact, Teddy Altman portrayer Kim Raver who said the final episode of Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 was “terrifying,” and now we have an idea why. In the most recent episode we saw 9-year-old Dylan suffering from Locked-in Syndrome following brain surgery, and it appears her mother Jenna (Piper Perabo) is moved to desperate measures in “How Do I Live.” Check out the preview:
It turns out Piper Perabo really will channel her Yellowstone character — you remember Summer, the rare person ballsy/stupid enough to challenge Beth Dutton? Let’s just say that in all of Yellowstone’s most brutal moments, only one involved a physical altercation between two women.
The episode description for Grey’s Anatomy’s Season 21 finale promises “a medical emergency unfolds in the operating room, endangering lives inside the hospital,” and now it’s clear that Jenna is holding Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), Simone (Alexis Floyd) and others hostage with an explosive unless they can help Dylan.
However, I’ve got a feeling those won’t be the only fireworks in Grey Sloan.
I Think Teddy Is Going To Find A Way To Save Nora, Complicating Their Love Triangle
Teddy and Kevin McKidd’s Owen have been on quite the roller coaster this season. After Teddy admitted that she was attracted to Cass Beckman (Sophia Bush), the couple decided to open up their marriage. However, while Teddy balked at hooking up with Cass, Owen actually did sleep with Nora (Floriana Lima), his sister’s childhood friend who was receiving medical care from Teddy.
In “Love You Like a Love Song,” Teddy did everything she could for Nora but ultimately decided that any further surgery would stop her heart. After learning of her prognosis, Nora professed her love for Owen, thinking it didn’t matter since she was dying. However, I don’t think that’s the case.
Nora survived the surgery, for one thing, so already it seems unlikely they’re just going to kill her off. Also, Teddy continued to think about other possible solutions throughout Jo and Link’s wedding. I think Teddy is going to save Nora’s life, and the situation between the three of them is going to be even more complicated now that Nora said she’s in love with Owen.
The question is, does Owen love Nora back? We didn’t hear him reciprocate (his, “I don’t know what to say,” was pretty noncommital), but Teddy did catch them sharing quite the tender moment at the end of the episode. Will nearly losing Nora cause Owen to realize that he has always been in love with his sister’s friend? Will they become a throuple? I don’t know, but I think this story is far from over.
The hostage situation will likely take up the majority of the drama in the upcoming season finale, so I wouldn’t be surprised if either Nora’s survival or some aspect of this love triangle is cliffhanged for Season 22. All in all, it sounds like it’s going to be a wild finale, so tune in at 10 p.m. ET Thursday, May 15, on ABC.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
