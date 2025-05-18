I Can't Believe Grey's Anatomy Still Hasn't Told Us Who Adams' Mother Is

Spoilers ahead for the Season 21 finale of Grey's Anatomy.

There are long-running TV shows, and then there's Grey's Anatomy. The ABC mega hit's 21st season on the air just wrapped up on ABC (and streaming for those with a Hulu subscription). We've had the current group of residents for three seasons now, and I truly can't believe we still don't know who Lucas Adams' mother is.

Some fans are figuring out shows like Grey's Anatomy to watch, especially longtime fans who have dropped off in recent years. But I'm no quitter, so I'll be tuning into my friends in Seattle until the show is off the air. When it was revealed in Season 19 that Adams was McDreamy's nephew, fans debated which of Derek's sisters is his mother. And despite giving us little clues here and there, the show doesn't seem eager to solve this mystery for the fandom.

Obviously Amelia isn't Adams' mother, but there are three other Shepherd sisters who it could be. Signs point to the most likely option being Embeth Davidtz's Nancy because of Lucas saying he was from Connecticut. But with the show still not explicitly confirming or denying, perhaps his parentage will be decided by the show's narrative (and which actors might be available to return to Grey's).

While Adams being related to Derek and Amelia was originally a bit plot line on Grey's Anatomy, it's become a bit of a non-factor in the past season. This is discouraging related to his parentage mystery, as it doesn't sound like it's a priority, narratively. Season 21's explosive finale came and went without any indication that we should expect to find out who Adams' mother is anytime soon.

Grey's Anatomy methodically uses music in the show, and usually plot lines are wrapped up at the end of seasons. But Season 21 ended on a giant cliffhanger...and unfortunately, no information about which McDreamy sister is Lucas' mother. Instead, an explosive went off in the hospital, Ben went running in, and Teddie seemingly broke up with Owen for good. Is anyone else's head spinning?

We all know that McDreamy has four sisters, including Amelia. The other three Shepherd women have popped in at various points throughout the series, and are played by some familiar faces. That includes Neve Campbell, who reunited with her Scream 3 co-star Patrick Dempsey when appearing in her Season 9 plot line. She hasn't been seen back on the medical drama since, but there are still some fans like myself who are hoping to see Liz Shepherd appear over ten years after she helped Derek's plane crash-related recovery.

Grey's Anatomy Season 21 is on Hulu, while the rest of the show is streaming for those with a Netflix subscription. We'll just have to wait and see if Adams' mother is finally revealed in Season 22.