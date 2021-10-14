Grey's Anatomy Stars Ellen Pompeo And Scott Speedman Share Sweet Thoughts On Working Together Again
The chemistry is real, both on- and off-screen.
Grey’s Anatomy pulled off a stunning character comeback in its Season 18 premiere with the return of Scott Speedman as Meredith’s potential new love interest Dr. Nick Marsh. Fans were thrilled by the possibility of exploring the chemistry we got just a taste of back in Season 14 when Nick visited Seattle for a transplant. Meredith ended up saving his life, and fans have hoped since that it wouldn’t be where their story ended. Turns out, Speedman and Ellen Pompeo felt the same way about their characters.
Ellen Pompeo stated that after the actors had a great time filming the episode “One Day Like This,” the hope was always to bring Nick Marsh back and further explore the surgeons’ flirtatious rapport. But whether it was timing struggles or not hitting the right story, Grey’s Anatomy couldn’t find a way to fit Nick back in — until now, that is. Pompeo had some sweet things to say about her Season 18 co-star, raving to EW about the way the duo work together to develop their scenes.
Fans definitely felt that chemistry bubbling up to the surface as the new potential couple enjoyed a romantic lakeside picnic in the episode, “Some Kind of Tomorrow,” as Meredith contemplated accepting David Hamilton’s job offer. So it's excellent to hear that it wasn't all just manufactured by acting skills, and that it was an extension of Pompeo and Speedman being in total sync.
Scott Speedman echoed Ellen Pompeo’s feelings on that front, telling People that working with his real-life friend has really given him the freedom to go a bit deeper with the character of Nick Marsh.
Of course fans can enjoy the relationship between two characters regardless of the actors' off-screen friendship, but I have to say there’s some added enjoyment knowing that Ellen Pompeo and Scott Speedman are having such a positive experience working together on Grey’s Anatomy’s easter egg-filled 18th season. It’ll be fun to see Meredith navigate a new relationship, especially amid the return of her late husband’s ex-wife.
That’s right, Addison Montgomery is back in Seattle, and the next episode, “Hotter Than Hell,” is giving fans the moment we have been waiting for, when Addison requests Meredith’s presence in her OR. Grey’s Anatomy airs at 9 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC. Viewers can also catch Scott Speedman on Season 3 of You, which premieres on Netflix on Friday, October 15. Be sure to check out our 2021 Fall TV Schedule for even more upcoming premieres.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.
