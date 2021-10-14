Grey's Anatomy Stars Ellen Pompeo And Scott Speedman Share Sweet Thoughts On Working Together Again

Grey’s Anatomy pulled off a stunning character comeback in its Season 18 premiere with the return of Scott Speedman as Meredith’s potential new love interest Dr. Nick Marsh. Fans were thrilled by the possibility of exploring the chemistry we got just a taste of back in Season 14 when Nick visited Seattle for a transplant. Meredith ended up saving his life, and fans have hoped since that it wouldn’t be where their story ended. Turns out, Speedman and Ellen Pompeo felt the same way about their characters.

Ellen Pompeo stated that after the actors had a great time filming the episode “One Day Like This,” the hope was always to bring Nick Marsh back and further explore the surgeons’ flirtatious rapport. But whether it was timing struggles or not hitting the right story, Grey’s Anatomy couldn’t find a way to fit Nick back in — until now, that is. Pompeo had some sweet things to say about her Season 18 co-star, raving to EW about the way the duo work together to develop their scenes.

I feel really lucky that we were able to get him. We just have great chemistry. We think the same about scenes. Sometimes network TV is very on the nose and a lot of stuff is very obvious. He and I are always trying to elevate every scene, trying to make it as good as we can. We share ideas and collaborate. So I feel pretty lucky to have him as a scene partner this year.

Fans definitely felt that chemistry bubbling up to the surface as the new potential couple enjoyed a romantic lakeside picnic in the episode, “Some Kind of Tomorrow,” as Meredith contemplated accepting David Hamilton’s job offer. So it's excellent to hear that it wasn't all just manufactured by acting skills, and that it was an extension of Pompeo and Speedman being in total sync.

Scott Speedman echoed Ellen Pompeo’s feelings on that front, telling People that working with his real-life friend has really given him the freedom to go a bit deeper with the character of Nick Marsh.

It's been such a sweet job so far. I don't know where it's going, but I get to explore the character more and we can really draw things out. I'm excited to be back! … It can be a drag if you don't have a connection. And she's just a really good actor and knows the role really well.

Of course fans can enjoy the relationship between two characters regardless of the actors' off-screen friendship, but I have to say there’s some added enjoyment knowing that Ellen Pompeo and Scott Speedman are having such a positive experience working together on Grey’s Anatomy’s easter egg-filled 18th season. It’ll be fun to see Meredith navigate a new relationship, especially amid the return of her late husband’s ex-wife.

That’s right, Addison Montgomery is back in Seattle, and the next episode, “Hotter Than Hell,” is giving fans the moment we have been waiting for, when Addison requests Meredith’s presence in her OR. Grey’s Anatomy airs at 9 p.m. ET Thursdays on ABC. Viewers can also catch Scott Speedman on Season 3 of You, which premieres on Netflix on Friday, October 15. Be sure to check out our 2021 Fall TV Schedule for even more upcoming premieres.