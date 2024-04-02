Grey’s Anatomy And More Big Shows That Were Renewed Recently

With seemingly endless options for television series to watch — be that on cable or via one of the best streaming services available — the landscape for TV is constantly changing. We’ve already seen some devastating TV cancellations in 2024 so far, and beloved series like Station 19 and Blue Bloods are in the midst of their final seasons. That makes it all the sweeter when we get that wonderful confirmation from the networks that our favorite shows will live to see another season. However, with so many shows to pay attention to, it can be hard to keep up with what's been renewed, so we're here to help.

Below you can find all of the most recent TV series to receive renewals.

(Image credit: ABC)

Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

New Grey's Anatomy showrunner Meg Marinis didn't seem concerned about the longtime medical drama's immediate future when discussing just how long Grey's Anatomy could realistically last. Her confidence in the show being able to continue its historic run was confirmed, as ABC announced the Seattle surgeons will return for Season 21

(Image credit: Fox)

9-1-1 (ABC)

On the same week that 9-1-1 will air its 100th episode — a crossover with The Bachelor — the first responder drama received even more good news, with the confirmation of an eighth season to come. Season 7 is the series' first on ABC after airing on Fox since 2018.

(Image credit: Fox)

Hell's Kitchen (Fox)

Hell’s Kitchen is one of the longest running of Gordon Ramsay’s TV shows , pitting two teams against each other in high-stakes culinary battle to produce some impressive food (and some pretty surprising moments , too). Season 22 wrapped in January, and it wasn’t a huge surprise when Fox confirmed in March that it would be back; however, fans may be excited that it has already been renewed for two more seasons.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV+)

Based on the novel of the same name by Laura Dave, The Last Thing He Told Me on Apple TV+ was intended to be a limited series, as the thriller followed the events of the book — Hannah Hall’s (Jennifer Garner) search for her missing husband and her relationship with stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice). However, Dave has opted to pen a sequel to the story, and the streamer chose to renew it for a Season 2 .

(Image credit: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

One Chicago fans got some good news when all three series received early renewals from NBC. The longest-running of the three, Chicago Fire, will see a 13th season premiering this fall. While the entire cast is likely happy for the boost in job security, the renewal is possibly especially exciting for Hallmark actress Jocelyn Hudon , who is joining the team in a recurring role with the option to become a series regular.

(Image credit: Lori Allen/NBC)

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Meanwhile, the police corner of the Chicago trifecta will see a 12th season after what has so far been an exciting 11th, complete with a big serial killer story that will apparently pick back up in the final two episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer is also set to return , but not as Detective Jay Halstead (to the disappointment of some fans). Instead, Soffer will remain behind the camera to direct later in Season 11.

(Image credit: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Last but not least, the newest Chicago One series was announced to be returning in 2024-25. Chicago Med premiered in 2015, telling the stories of the doctors and nurses of Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. Season 9 has seen some new romances in the ED and a big story for Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), and now fans have been guaranteed that milestone 10th season.

(Image credit: NBC)

Law & Order (NBC)

The Chicago shows weren’t the only Dick Wolf series to get the good news, as Law & Order has been renewed for an impressive 24th season . The show has been on long enough that, as Mehcad Brooks pointed out, the writers have found the “magical balancing act” between the “case of the week” format and featuring deeper character work.

(Image credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Meanwhile, Law & Order: SVU is currently in its 25th season, celebrating a quarter-century of seeking justice for assault victims. That will officially continue into a 26th season this fall, leaving just Law & Order: Organized Crime in renewal limbo, as NBC is apparently still in discussion over whether or not Christopher Meloni’s spinoff will get a fifth season. Could a crossover tip the scales ?

(Image credit: Hallmark Media)

The Way Home (Hallmark)

The time-traveling drama The Way Home found a fast following on Hallmark when it premiered in 2023, and the Landry family members (played by Andie McDowell, Chyler Leigh and Sadie Laflamme-Snow) left some mysteries still to be solved at the end of Season 2. The good news is it will be back for Season 3 . The bad news is we have to wait until 2025.

(Image credit: Daniel Asher Smith/Paramount+)

NCIS: Sydney (CBS)

The first season of this Australia-based military drama ended on a big finale cliffhanger back in January, so it comes as a great relief that CBS has renewed NCIS: Sydney for Season 2. Olivia Swann and other cast members expressed their excitement , and we’re right there with them. We can’t wait to see them take advantage of all the crossover potential with that fun team dynamic.

(Image credit: Frank Ockenfels/FX)

The Bear (FX/Hulu)

The Bear has been an awards darling in its first two seasons, racking up Emmy Awards and Golden Globes with its smart scripts, emotional stories and dynamite cast that includes Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. As one of the best Hulu original shows available, it was no surprise to see it renewed for Season 3, and now it’s been announced that Season 4 will film back-to-back with the episodes set to premiere in June, per Variety .

(Image credit: TNT)

Snowpiercer (AMC)

TNT previously announced that it had made the “difficult decision” to not air Snowpiercer ’s fourth season , despite the fact that it had already been completed. AMC has since announced it will make Seasons 1-3 available to stream on AMC+ later this year, as well as air Snowpiercer's final season on AMC and AMC+ in 2025.

(Image credit: HBO)

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO)

Bill Maher has made a career out of being politically incorrect, and he will continue along that path with HBO, as his talk show has been renewed. Real Time with Bill Maher — which dives into current events, politics and everything media- and pop culture-related — will continue for another two seasons, with the latest renewal taking the series through 2026.

(Image credit: Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS)

Fire Country (CBS)

Fire Country has been a hit for CBS since its 2022 inception, so while its Season 3 renewal wasn’t a big surprise, it was still cool to see the cast light something on fire in celebration . The series saw a jump in viewership at the start of its second season after an already-successful premiere cycle, prompting a quick re-up for the drama.

Congratulations to the fans of all of the series listed above. It can be tough out there in the TV world, and it's good to know there are more stories to be told when it comes to these shows.