How FBI’s Jeremy Sisto Would Feel About A Potential Law And Order Crossover

With Law & Order returning to NBC to take its place in a TV universe that currently spans three franchises with some long-running shows over two networks, there are some stars who have appeared as more than one character over the years. Jeremy Sisto portrayed NYPD Detective Cyrus Lupo in Law & Order during its original run and is currently Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine in FBI. Sisto recently opened up about how he would feel about the two shows crossing over for Law & Order’s upcoming revival.

In a conference call (via Give Me My Remote), Jeremy Sisto had some pretty interesting ideas on how a crossover would work between FBI and Law & Order. He said:

That’d be awesome. I should play both [of my] characters! That would be something…I think it would be great if there was this really weird scene where Jubal was going into the restroom, and he looked up and at the next urinal it was Cyrus and we have some strange scene: ‘Hey, don’t I know you from somewhere?’ I don’t know why we have to be in the men’s room—it just felt like an appropriate place for an absurd moment.

It would definitely be hilarious if Jeremy Sisto’s two characters interacted with each other. Perhaps they’re long-lost twin brothers? That would be a storyline to remember for ages. As for an actual crossover, the actor did mention that legendary producer Dick Wolf has brought up a potential crossover between FBI and Law & Order: SVU, and Sisto has even spoken to star Anthony Anderson and showrunner Rick Eid about it. Hopefully something will happen between the shows, because it looks like Sisto would be on board for it:

Dick has mentioned to me in the past, ‘Oh, we’re working on a crossover with [FBI and LAW & ORDER:] SVU.' But that hasn’t come to fruition yet. With the new LAW & ORDER, it’s very exciting. I just talked to Anthony and he’s loving it. And Rick is really excited. So it’s fun. I love that it’s continued on; it gives me hope that [FBI] can go on for more than 20 years.

Crossovers with FBI could be a little tricky since it isn’t on the same network as Law & Order and One Chicago, but it’s still possible. The CBS crime drama did crossover with Chicago P.D. in 2020, so hopefully there is some potential for the series to do the same with the long-running procedural. Sisto himself will soon be back in primetime with the winter premiere of FBI on CBS on January 4, with Law & Order returning to NBC on February 24.

Seeing Jeremy Sisto portray two of his characters at the same time would be something to look forward to and it’s good to know that he would be down to do it. While waiting to see if FBI and Law & Order will crossover, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring schedule to see when the two shows, as well as others, will return!