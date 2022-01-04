How FBI’s Jeremy Sisto Would Feel About A Potential Law And Order Crossover
By Megan Behnke published
Will there be an FBI and Law & Order crossover?
With Law & Order returning to NBC to take its place in a TV universe that currently spans three franchises with some long-running shows over two networks, there are some stars who have appeared as more than one character over the years. Jeremy Sisto portrayed NYPD Detective Cyrus Lupo in Law & Order during its original run and is currently Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine in FBI. Sisto recently opened up about how he would feel about the two shows crossing over for Law & Order’s upcoming revival.
In a conference call (via Give Me My Remote), Jeremy Sisto had some pretty interesting ideas on how a crossover would work between FBI and Law & Order. He said:
It would definitely be hilarious if Jeremy Sisto’s two characters interacted with each other. Perhaps they’re long-lost twin brothers? That would be a storyline to remember for ages. As for an actual crossover, the actor did mention that legendary producer Dick Wolf has brought up a potential crossover between FBI and Law & Order: SVU, and Sisto has even spoken to star Anthony Anderson and showrunner Rick Eid about it. Hopefully something will happen between the shows, because it looks like Sisto would be on board for it:
Crossovers with FBI could be a little tricky since it isn’t on the same network as Law & Order and One Chicago, but it’s still possible. The CBS crime drama did crossover with Chicago P.D. in 2020, so hopefully there is some potential for the series to do the same with the long-running procedural. Sisto himself will soon be back in primetime with the winter premiere of FBI on CBS on January 4, with Law & Order returning to NBC on February 24.
Seeing Jeremy Sisto portray two of his characters at the same time would be something to look forward to and it’s good to know that he would be down to do it. While waiting to see if FBI and Law & Order will crossover, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring schedule to see when the two shows, as well as others, will return!
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.