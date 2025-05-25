I Never Thought Shows Like Ghosts And Elsbeth Could Crossover, But Utkarsh Ambudkar's Comments About It Made Me Realize It Makes Perfect Sense
Well, this is the crossover I never knew I needed.
So, both Elsbeth and Ghosts are CBS shows based on existing properties – The Good Wife and Ghosts UK, respectively – so crossovers have always been on my mind. However, the idea of these two hits from the 2025 TV schedule crossing over together was never something I thought about. Utkarsh Ambudkar explained why he loves the idea, though, and I have to say, I think he’s onto something.
Elsbeth and Ghosts have both been renewed and will return this fall, so the ends of their seasons were cause for celebration. It’s also a time to reflect on what exciting and unexpected episodes could come down the line. To that point, Decider told Utkarsh Ambudkar that Eslbeth's showrunner had said a crossover with Ghosts would be fun. In response, the Jay actor said:
First of all, I love that Ambudkar and Jonathan Tolins, the showrunner of Elsbeth, are apparently in cahoots. Secondly, I love that they’ve both thought about how these two shows could go together.
While unconventional on first thought, these programs do have similar tones, so I can totally see why both men have thought about it. They’re both silly and heartwarming series, even though Elsbeth is a procedural and Ghosts is a sitcom, and they’re both willing to lean into very fun and funky mysteries and circumstances.
So, elaborating more on the idea as a whole, and in an attempt to seemingly manifest this crossover into existence, Ambudkar said:
In terms of guest stars, both Elsbeth and Ghosts know how to cast and give them some fun and kooky characters, so the Jay actor makes a great point there. However, the reasoning behind why this crossover could work goes deeper than that.
Let’s start with the fact that Elsbeth would have a ball with Sam, Jay and ghosts. While she probably wouldn’t be able to see the spirits, just like Jay, I’m pretty sure she’d buy into the idea and be very down to solve a supernatural mystery. Her learning the ways of Woodstone could be the Ghosts’ half of the crossover, and it could show her going on vacation there or something.
Then, there are plenty of Ghosts questions and mysteries that Elsbeth could help solve (like Sas’s death) in an episode of her show. There was a musical dream sequence in the Season 3 finale, therefore, I don’t think it’s unreasonable to think she could solve a mystery for Sam and the ghosts.
With all that said, let’s get this show on the road. I want an Elsbeth and Ghosts crossover in the works, because this sounds like a grand and deeply fun idea for a television event! However, for now, it’s just a dream, and as we cross our fingers and hope it happens, you can stream both lovely series with a Paramount+ subscription.
